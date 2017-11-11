New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United to extend contracts of four players?

Man United to extend deals of quartet?
© SilverHub
Manchester United reportedly decide to trigger 12-month options in the contracts of four members of their first-team squad.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 10:32 UK

Manchester United have reportedly decided to extend the contracts of Daley Blind, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young and Juan Mata.

The quartet currently have less than a year remaining on their existing deals at Old Trafford, but United have the option of triggering 12-month clauses to tie the players at the club until 2019.

According to The Telegraph, United will activate those options should neither of the first-teamers willingly decide to pen longer deals at the Premier League side.

Earlier this week, Herrera was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish giants able to speak to the midfielder as early as January.

However, United are keen to avoid such talks, and adding a year to their retrospective deals will strengthen the club's position when it comes to any negotiations with interested clubs.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
