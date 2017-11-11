Man United to extend deals of quartet?

Manchester United reportedly decide to trigger 12-month options in the contracts of four members of their first-team squad.

Manchester United have reportedly decided to extend the contracts of Daley Blind, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young and Juan Mata.

The quartet currently have less than a year remaining on their existing deals at Old Trafford, but United have the option of triggering 12-month clauses to tie the players at the club until 2019.

According to The Telegraph, United will activate those options should neither of the first-teamers willingly decide to pen longer deals at the Premier League side.

Earlier this week, Herrera was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish giants able to speak to the midfielder as early as January.

However, United are keen to avoid such talks, and adding a year to their retrospective deals will strengthen the club's position when it comes to any negotiations with interested clubs.