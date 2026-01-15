Preview: Toulouse vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 15 Jan 2026 00:21

Seeking their first normal time victory in over two months, Nice will visit Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday for a date with Toulouse on matchday 18 of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Le Tefece began the year with a 3-0 defeat versus Lens, falling down to eighth in the table, while the Southern French side are 14th following a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg.

Match preview

Down to 10 men in the early stages of matchday 17, Toulouse had to sit back and defend for long stretches, a tactic which is out of their comfort zone.

Eventually, they were exposed by the league leaders, with the home side conceding as many goals in that outing as they had in their previous four Ligue 1 home games before that (three).

On Saturday, Carles Martinez’s men will seek to avoid consecutive home defeats in this competition for the first time since March to April of last year (two).

Their matchday 17 loss is one of the rare instances in which this side have come away with nothing lately, as it was their only loss in their last six competitive fixtures.

Of their 22 goals allowed in the top-flight this season, 14 of them have come at home, including multiple on four occasions.

Les Violets have points in their last four meetings with Les Aiglons, with their previous home triumph against them coming in 2024 (2-1).

He has not made a massive impact thus far, but Nice appear to be taking some minor steps forward since the appointment of Claude Puel.

In his time in charge of this club, the Frenchman has gone unbeaten in his last three competitive matches, with his team advancing into the last 16 of the Coupe de France last weekend on penalties at Nantes.

This weekend, Puel can earn his first league triumph in his second spell at the helm of this club, making it the team’s first since October 29 at home to Lille (2-0).

Coming into this weekend, they have lost four successive away matches in this competition and have not won any of their previous six competitive games as the visitors in normal time.

At the moment, this team are just four points above Nantes in the relegation playoffs and a dozen back of a spot in Europe next season.

Nice have points in three of their previous four visits to Stadium de Toulouse, earning a 1-1 draw in this exact fixture last February.

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Toulouse form (all competitions):

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Nice form (all competitions):

Team News

A lower leg issue is expected to keep Abu Francis out of the Toulouse lineup on Saturday, while Rasmus Nicolaisen is doubtful with a knock.

Dayann Methalie is unlikely to feature either, with the French defender currently dealing with a knee injury.

Also, this weekend they will be missing their joint third-leading goalscorer in Ligue 1, with Emersonn Correia da Silva serving a red card suspension.

There remains a slew of injuries plaguing Nice with Moise Bombito (leg), Isak Jansson (calf), Mohamed Abdelmonem (cruciate ligament), Youssouf Ndayishimiye (cruciate ligament), Terem Moffi (knock) and Jeremie Boga (knock) all questionable for this one.

Kojo Peprah Oppong is also a question mark with a sore knee, Kevin Carlos could be a game-time decision because of an illness, Sofiane Diop has an ankle issue, Tom Louchet is suspended, while Yehvann Diouf and Antoine Mendy are on international duty with Senegal.

Elye Wahi had their equalising goal against Strasbourg on matchday 17, the first for the man on loan for the remainder of the season from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Cresswell, Bakhouche; Sidibe, Sauer, Casseres, Donnum; Gboho, Messali; Hidalgo

Nice possible starting lineup:

Dupe; Clauss, Bah, Mantsounga, Bard; Everton, Ndombele, Sanson; Cho, Wahi, Gouveia

We say: Toulouse 2-2 Nice

Toulouse have been a little complacent when leading this season and against an even slightly rejuvenated Nice side that could cost them more points.

