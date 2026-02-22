Sunderland vs Fulham: Cottagers out to achieve head-to-head feat for first time in 23 years in Premier League clash

By Ben Sully | 22 Feb 2026 00:07 , Last updated: 22 Feb 2026 00:12

Fulham will attempt to complete a league double over Sunderland for the first time in 23 years when the two sides face off in Sunday's Premier League encounter.

The Cottagers will return to Premier League action after coming from behind to claim a 2-1 victory in last Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Stoke City.

Marco Silva's charges will be desperate to build upon that result at the Stadium of Light, having suffered three consecutive league defeats since they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 on January 24.

Fulham, who are sitting in 13th spot, have managed to win three of their previous four meetings with Sunderland, including a 1-0 success in November's reverse fixture.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Fulham eyeing league double over Sunderland

Raul Jimenez proved to be the difference maker on that occasion, netting an 84th-minute winner to condemn Regis Le Bris's side to a narrow loss at Craven Cottage.

As a result of that win, Fulham now have the chance to complete a league double over Sunderland for the first time since the 2002-03 Premier League campaign.

That season saw Fulham run out 3-0 winners at the Stadium of Light, before they edged out Sunderland in the return fixture, thanks to a late Louis Saha winner.

While three points will be the ultimate goal, the visitors should at least fancy their chances of picking up a point, having avoided defeat in each of their previous five Premier League away matches against Sunderland (W2, D3).

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Visitors keen to avoid repeat of Leeds result

From Fulham's perspective, they may have some concern that they lost their most recent meeting against a promoted team.

The West London club fell to a 1-0 loss in January's away meeting with Leeds United, ending a 12-game unbeaten Premier League run against promoted clubs.

They are now at risk of losing back-to-back games against promoted clubs in the same Premier League season for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.

If they are to claim a positive result, Fulham will have to do it without the services of attacker Samuel Chukwueze, who is set to miss a second consecutive game with a calf problem.

There are also doubts surrounding the availability of Sasa Lukic and Tom Cairney, with the pair facing a race against time to prove their fitness for Sunday's away trip.