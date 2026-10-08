Preview: RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt - prediction, team news, lineups

RB Leipzig will be hoping to kickstart their Bundesliga campaign on Saturday, when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Red Bull Arena.

Die Roten Bullen are desperate to avoid a fourth defeat in five games, while Die Adler are vying for just their second league victory of the season.

Match preview

Martin Demichelis has endured a difficult start to his Leipzig tenure, but the international break could serve as a reset point for the former Bayern Munich and Manchester City defender.

Kicking off 2026-27 with a 3-0 triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach had fans excited for the term ahead, though just one win arrived from the following four outings, leaving the boss under intense scrutiny.

To make matters worse, Demichelis's side were downed 2-0 by Bayer Leverkusen last time out, marking their third defeat across that four-match stretch, which also included a surprise 3-1 beating by Werder Bremen and a 4-1 humiliation by Como in the Champions League.

Heading into this weekend keen to turn the season around, Leipzig sit ninth in the Bundesliga table with six points, just one shy of fourth-placed Augsburg.

Knowing that victory could change the complexion of the campaign, Saturday's hosts will be buoyed by their impressive record at Red Bull Arena, where they have won seven consecutive league clashes, and are yet to concede this term.

© Iconsport / Herrmann Agenturfotografie / Alamy

Meanwhile, Adi Hutter's Frankfurt have also played out a lacklustre first leg of the season, though they have proven marginally more resilient than Leipzig.

Die Adler are currently 10th in the league with a meagre tally of five points, though they have only tasted defeat in one of their five competitive fixtures across all competitions so far, winning two and drawing two.

Last time out in the top flight, Hutter's men were held to a 2-2 draw by Freiburg, a particularly frustrating result considering they had taken the lead twice.

That defensive weakness has been a feature of Frankfurt's campaign to date, given they have not kept a single clean sheet outside of their 4-0 friendly win over second-tier Eintracht Braunschweig on October 2.

However, the visitors' prowess at the other end demands respect, and the travelling fans will be cautiously optimistic after seeing their team collect four points and score six goals from their two Bundesliga away games.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

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Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Diebilderwelt/Alamy Stock

Leipzig will be without midfielders Christoph Baumgartner (hamstring), Brajan Gruda (muscle strain) and Assan Ouedraogo (shoulder), while Rocco Reitz is a doubt due to a thigh issue.

If all four are unavailable, then Demichelis could opt for Ezechiel Banzuzi and Neil El Aynaoui in his double pivot, with Christopher Nkunku starting in the number 10 role.

Further forward, striker Marc Guiu is recovering from a hamstring injury, though Romulo should be on hand to lead the line, supported from out wide by Tidam Gomis and Antonio Nusa.

As for Frankfurt, they are missing centre-forwards Jessic Ngankam and 18-year-old Malik Pimpong - the latter having been ruled out by manager Hutter after returning from the international break with a 'slight injury' - but Jonathan Burkardt will be raring to go.

Elsewhere, midfielder Fares Chaibi and centre-back Jeremiaha Maluze are doubts due to illness, and if they are not ready to play, then Raphael Onyedika will be partnered by Noel Aseko-Nkili in front of a three-man defence featuring Nnamdi Collins, Lilian Brassier and Robin Koch.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Banzuzi, El Aynaoui; Gomis, Nkunku, Nusa; Romulo

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Collins, Brassier, Koch; Knauff, Aseko-Nkili, Onyedika, Kosugi; Doan, Uzun; Burkardt

We say: RB Leipzig 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

RB Leipzig were in dire form prior to the international break, and will be desperate to deliver a strong showing at home, where they have impressed so far this season.

However, while Frankfurt are unlikely to come out on top, they could frustrate their hosts considering their goalscoring record away from Deutsche Bank Park.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.