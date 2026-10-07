Preview: PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen - prediction, team news, lineups

Off the back of an 18-day hiatus due to international commitments, the 2026-27 Eredivisie season resumes on Friday as PSV Eindhoven welcome Heerenveen to the Philips Stadion.

The hosts are targeting a fifth consecutive victory over the visitors as they look to bounce back from their first league defeat, which came just before the break.

Match preview

After winning five league matches in a row following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard on matchday one, PSV were brought back down to earth by a 3-2 defeat at FC Twente’s De Grolsch Veste on September 20.

That result snapped an eight-game winning streak across all competitions in this fixture for Peter Bosz’s side, who also lost an Eredivisie match from a winning position for the first time since a 3-2 defeat to Ajax in November 2024.

With AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord both winning last time out, De Rood-witten now sit third in the standings, but would temporarily move top of the table with a win over Heerenveen - something they have managed in four straight meetings and six of the last seven encounters.

As the saying goes, ‘attack wins you games, but defence wins you titles.’ PSV will need to tighten up at the back in their quest for a fourth successive league crown.

They remain without a clean sheet this season, and only Fortuna Sittard have conceded more goals (14) among teams currently occupying a European spot.

With one eye on their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig four days later - and with some players only just returning from international duty - Friday’s hosts must get the balancing act right to avoid falling further behind in the title race.

© Imago

In contrast to PSV, Heerenveen began their campaign with a victory over FC Twente in August, but then went winless across the following five matches (D3, L2) before returning to winning ways with a 4-0 demolition of Sparta Rotterdam last time out.

Under-pressure manager Robin Veldman was delighted at the final whistle at Het Kasteel, as his side recorded their largest margin of victory since his arrival to climb to 10th in the standings, having previously risked entering the break in the drop zone.

After coming close to continental qualification in recent seasons, De Superfriezen will once again target a European spot and matches against high-calibre opponents like Friday’s provide a prime opportunity to showcase their credentials.

Heerenveen are one of only three teams - alongside PEC Zwolle and Cambuur - yet to score an Eredivisie goal in the opening 15 minutes this season.

However, they could capitalise on PSV’s vulnerability early on, with the reigning champions having conceded first in five of their last six matches.

Meanwhile, Friday’s visitors will need to remain focused for the full 90 minutes, as PSV have shown a tendency to run riot late on, scoring a league-high six goals in the final 15 minutes of matches.

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Imago / ANP / Marcelxter Bals

Ricardo Pepi lasted just 10 minutes in the defeat to Twente and is not expected to be available for PSV.

Lutsharel Geertruida and Paul Wanner sustained minor injuries on international duty with the Netherlands and Austria respectively, leaving their availability for Friday in doubt.

Kiliann Sildillia, Alassane Plea, Adamo Nagalo, Sam Lammers, and Jerdy Schouten are all confirmed absentees, though Mikkel Bro Hansen returns after a brief injury layoff.

Twenty-five-year-old Mees Hilgers is still a considerable way off returning to action from a knee problem just before the start of last season.

Fellow defender Mats Egbring is also sidelined, while Dirk Proper is set to miss a third consecutive game after making six straight appearances following his move from NEC.

Jacob Trenskow has been directly involved in nine goals in his last 10 matches for the visitors dating back to pre-season, making the Dane one to watch.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Mauro, Obispo, Flamingo, Dest; Sano, Fernandez; Van Bommel, Til, Perisic; Mijnans

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Zagaritis, Willemsen, Kersten, Braude; Smans, Linday; Rivera, Courtens, Trenskow; Vente

We say: PSV Eindhoven 4-1 Heerenveen

PSV hit a bump in the road away at Enschede last time out, but one hallmark of great teams is their ability to respond to setbacks.

We are backing the reigning champions to produce a dominant display and send a message to their challengers that they do not intend to give up their crown without a fight.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.