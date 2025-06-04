Preview: Norway vs. Italy - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Norway and Italy, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bearing the scars of successive qualifying failures, Italy begin their quest to end 12 years of hurt on Friday evening, when they kick off their latest World Cup campaign in Norway.

After missing out on back-to-back finals, the Azzurri must catch and surpass their hosts to book an automatic place at next year's edition, but the Norwegians have a six-point head start.

Match preview

With maximum points safely in the bank from their first two fixtures, Norway lead Group I by three, with only one nation going straight through to the 2026 World Cup.

After starting with a five-goal thrashing of Moldova, Stale Solbakken's side then beat Israel 4-2 in neutral Hungary, so they are in pole position to qualify directly from a five-team group.

Previously, a new 'golden generation' had achieved promotion to the UEFA Nations League's top tier ahead of Austria and Slovenia, so confidence should be sky-high in the camp.

Italy now enter the fray after taking part in the Nations League quarter-finals, but Norway should at least clinch second place, which would earn them another shot at qualification via the playoffs.

The Nordic nation have not appeared at a World Cup since 1998 and last made a major tournament at Euro 2000, but with stars such as Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard leading the charge, they expect to end that drought this time around.

Ahead of a clash with their main rivals for top spot, the Norwegians know that another victory in Oslo would put them firmly on track. However, their head-to-head record with Italy does not stack up well.

Including the pair's last meeting on the road to Euro 2016, they have played four qualifiers this century, resulting in three Italian wins and one draw.

Almost 11 years on from their last trip to Ullevaal Stadion, which ended with a 2-0 win, Italy will return needing to avoid defeat at all costs.

In their absence, Norway have built up a formidable lead and an impressive goal difference, so losing on Friday would deliver a huge blow to hopes of swerving the high-stakes playoffs.

Of course, the Azzurri have twice failed to make the World Cup, either side of being crowned European champions - first in 2018, then again four years later - due to collapsing under the pressure of expectation.

Their last appearance was a meek group-stage exit at Brazil 2014, so the four-time winners are simply desperate to be involved in next summer's global gathering.

Since replacing Roberto Mancini, national coach Luciano Spalletti has overseen a last-16 loss at Euro 2024 and a Nations League quarter-final exit to Germany, meaning patience is wearing thin with some supporters.

The latter tie saw La Nazionale follow a 2-1 home defeat with an uneven 3-3 draw in Dortmund, where they trailed 3-0 at the break before salvaging some pride after half time.

Not only did Italy miss out on a place in the last four, but they would also have hosted this month's finals; instead, they begin another World Cup qualifying campaign at the very end of a tiring season, with surely their toughest test coming first.

Team News

Norway came into this camp - which also features a trip to Estonia next Monday - with all their main men available, so Stale Solbakken can name a settled side on Friday night.

UEFA qualifying's top scorers so far, captain Martin Odegaard has set up four of their nine goals, while a customary goal in both games for Erling Haaland took the Manchester City striker onto 40 from 41 international appearances.

Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth should join them in the final third, with Sander Berge and Patrick Berg manning the engine room in central midfield.

Meanwhile, Italy face a very different set of circumstances, having been hit by several withdrawals.

In addition to Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli pulling out with an ankle injury, Luciano Spalletti has a defensive dilemma to resolve: most notably, Inter Milan veteran Francesco Acerbi has turned down a recall citing a lack of respect - Spalletti made public comments about his advancing age earlier this year.

Furthermore, Riccardo Calafiori is missing again, while Alessandro Buongiorno (thigh) and Matteo Gabbia (calf) have withdrawn. Returning to the fold for the first time in six years, Ajax loanee Daniele Rugani was called up as the latter's replacement.

That leaves plenty of uncertainty about who will start in a likely back three ahead of captain Gianluigi Donnarumma, who should still be on a high from his Champions League triumph with Paris Saint-Germain.

Spalletti may be reluctant to start two strikers against strong opposition, but Moise Kean has enjoyed his best Serie A campaign to date, Giacomo Raspadori recently returned to favour at Scudetto winners Napoli, while Mateo Retegui was crowned Capocannoniere.



Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Ostigard, Ajer, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg, Schjelderup; Sorloth, Haaland

Italy possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Gatti, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Barella, Ricci, Tonali, Udogie; Raspadori, Kean





We say: Norway 2-1 Italy

Norway are a rising force, while Italy are again showing signs of vulnerability, so the hosts could record a crucial World Cup qualifying win.

With the pressure on to take maximum points, the Azzurri could crack, leaving the Norwegians' potent attack to plunder a couple of goals on home turf.





