Preview: Millwall vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

Millwall play host to Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon looking for the victory that would move the club back into the top 10 of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, the visitors, who are in 18th place, make the trip to The Den on the back of three successive defeats.

Match preview

After the disappointment of missing out on promotion through the playoffs in 2026-27, Alex Neil may have anticipated a drop-off at the beginning of this season.

A return of 14 points from 10 games is below what he would have expected, yet the Lions remain just seven points adrift of the top two.

With just one victory coming from five matches, that will be a small consolation, but Neil and his Millwall squad are aware that they need to make improvements.

That said, despite their only victory since September 5 coming at bottom club Preston North End, the East Londoners have endured a run where they have faced Middlesbrough, West Ham United and leaders Swansea City.

Collecting five points from that quartet of fixtures may be deemed in a positive light, while just six goals have been conceded in their five matches at The Den.

© Imago

Lincoln shipped that many goals in one match on Wednesday night as they succumbed to a 6-0 reverse to West Ham United.

The Imps' cause was not helped by two red cards within 23 minutes, and Tom Shaw and Chris Cohen will look to put it down to a bad night at the office.

At the same time, Lincoln have now lost three games in a row, conceding 11 goals in the process, to see them drop to within three points of the relegation zone.

To their credit, however, nine points have been earned from five away fixtures, Lincoln conceding just five goals and recording 1-0 wins at Bolton Wanderers, Preston North End and Bristol City.

Millwall Championship form:

Millwall form (all competitions):

Lincoln City Championship form:

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Tairyk Arconte remains a major injury doubt for Millwall after suffering an ankle injury last weekend.

While Yanis Issoufou may come into the attack to introduce fresh legs, Lyndon Dykes is expected to remain down the centre, with Josh Coburn and Mihailo Ivanovic not expected to return.

Luke Cundle could take the spot of Jenson Metcalfe in midfield.

Lincoln will be forced into at least two changes with defender Tom Hamer and midfielder Conor McGrandles both serving suspensions for their red cards against West Ham.

Andrei Coubis is likely to return at centre-back, while one of Yunus Konak or Tom Bayliss will deputise in midfield.

Rob Street and Mikkel Ladefoged are both in contention for opportunities in the final third.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Osei-Tutu, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Mazou-Sacko; Sykes, Neghli, Cundle, Issoufou; Dykes

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Elerewe, Coubis, Bradley, Elder; Varfolomeev, Konak; Ogbene, Oyegoke, House; Draper

We say: Millwall 2-0 Lincoln City

While there were reasons for Lincoln's capitulation against West Ham, the result did nothing for their confidence. With that in mind, we envisage Millwall recording a victory and clean sheet in the capital.

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