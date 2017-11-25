Mourinho: 'Man Utd fans have been soft'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho accuses the club's fans of being "a bit soft" at times this season, but praises their support following the win over Brighton.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has accused the club's fans of being "a bit soft" at times this season.

Mourinho has been critical of the level of support his side have received at stages of the current campaign despite United sitting second in the table and establishing themselves as Manchester City's closest challengers.

The Portuguese boss was, however, pleasantly surprised by the level of support his side received during their narrow 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, which was decided by an own goal.

"Honestly, it is quite a surprise for me but I think the supporters were fantastic. We had matches at home where we played really, really well and they were a bit soft," he told reporters.

"They were behind the team. The team was not playing well, the team was 0-0, they support the team, they support the players.

"Then in the last part of the game, at home at Old Trafford we had problems against Brighton, a newly promoted team, and the supporters were behind the team. They support the team, they support the players, so also really happy with them."

United take on Watford on Tuesday looking to again temporarily close the eight-point gap to leaders City.