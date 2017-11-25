Romelu Lukaku facing three-match ban?

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could face a three-match ban for kicking out at Brighton defender Gaetan Bong, which would rule him out of the Manchester derby.

The incident took place during the second half of United's narrow 1-0 win over the Seagulls at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Lukaku being caught on camera lashing out at Bong.

The Belgium international appeared to kick backwards towards the defender twice after the ball was cleared for a corner, but the incident was not seen by the match officials.

However, Lukaku could now face retrospective punishment by the Football Association, who are reviewing the footage to determine whether any further action is necessary.

Should the FA charge Lukaku with violent conduct then the striker could face a three-match ban, which would see him miss Tuesday's clash with Watford, Saturday's showdown with Arsenal and then the derby with Man City eight days later.

The two Manchester clubs currently occupy the top two places in the table, but United trail City by eight points.

Lukaku, meanwhile, drew another blank against Brighton to make it just one goal in his last 10 games for the club.