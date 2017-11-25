Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,018
Man UtdManchester United
1-0
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Dunk (66' og.)
FT(HT: 0-0)

Romelu Lukaku to miss Manchester derby through suspension?

Romelu Lukaku facing three-match ban?
© SilverHub
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could face a three-match ban for kicking out at Brighton defender Gaetan Bong, which would rule him out of the Manchester derby.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 27, 2017 at 09:55 UK

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could miss his side's derby with leaders Manchester City after seemingly kicking out at Brighton & Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong.

The incident took place during the second half of United's narrow 1-0 win over the Seagulls at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Lukaku being caught on camera lashing out at Bong.

The Belgium international appeared to kick backwards towards the defender twice after the ball was cleared for a corner, but the incident was not seen by the match officials.

However, Lukaku could now face retrospective punishment by the Football Association, who are reviewing the footage to determine whether any further action is necessary.

Should the FA charge Lukaku with violent conduct then the striker could face a three-match ban, which would see him miss Tuesday's clash with Watford, Saturday's showdown with Arsenal and then the derby with Man City eight days later.

The two Manchester clubs currently occupy the top two places in the table, but United trail City by eight points.

Lukaku, meanwhile, drew another blank against Brighton to make it just one goal in his last 10 games for the club.

Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Read Next:
Jose Mourinho: 'Brighton deserved more'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Romelu Lukaku, Gaetan Bong, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Romelu Lukaku looks unimpressed while playing for Manchester United in August 2017
Romelu Lukaku to miss Manchester derby through suspension?
 Jose Gimenez for Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2015
Manchester United 'given green light to move for £60m Jose Gimenez'
 Anthony Martial collides with Shane Duffy during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion - as it happened
Mourinho: 'Man Utd fans have been soft'Mourinho hails "fantastic" Romelu LukakuMourinho: 'Difficult to manage Pogba injury'Man United 'begin talks for Cingolani'Real Madrid to launch £80m Martial bid?
Newcastle to enquire about Shaw loan move?Mourinho in talks with Varane over Utd move?Mourinho offers Carrick coaching roleMourinho unhappy with Man Utd creativityJose Mourinho: 'Brighton deserved more'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Romelu Lukaku looks unimpressed while playing for Manchester United in August 2017
Romelu Lukaku to miss Manchester derby through suspension?
 Matthew Lowton and Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Burnley and Arsenal on November 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Barcelona 'switch focus to Christian Eriksen'
Arsenal 'ready to sell Jack Wilshere'Mesut Ozil to miss Huddersfield matchGuardiola takes swipe at Arsene WengerWenger: 'Penalty decision was correct'Koscielny: 'Burnley were difficult foes'
Result: Sanchez cruelly denies Burnley in added timeTeam News: Iwobi replaces Ozil as Arsenal face BurnleyInter cool Mustafi interest until summer?Arsenal to launch fresh Lemar bid?Wenger: 'Burnley are PL surprise package'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Manchester City News
Romelu Lukaku looks unimpressed while playing for Manchester United in August 2017
Romelu Lukaku to miss Manchester derby through suspension?
 Pep Guardiola gesticulates during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Gabriel Jesus celebrates the third with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling during the Premier League game between Watford and Manchester City on September 16, 2017
Result: Manchester City scrape past Huddersfield Town to extend winning run
Report: City keeping tabs on Inigo MartinezGuardiola takes swipe at Arsene WengerVincent Kompany: 'We showed great belief'Guardiola: 'Premier League is tough'Team News: Schindler in for Huddersfield against City
Guardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus will play together'Klopp not thinking of catching CityPochettino: 'Gap to Man City is massive'Lionel Messi: "Man City, PSG are the best"Cantona: 'Guardiola better option for United'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Romelu Lukaku looks unimpressed while playing for Manchester United in August 2017
Romelu Lukaku to miss Manchester derby through suspension?
 Anthony Martial collides with Shane Duffy during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion - as it happened
 Ashley Young scores the opener during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 25, 2017
Result: Manchester United need own goal to beat Brighton & Hove Albion
Mourinho hails "fantastic" Romelu LukakuSakho: 'Stoke City winner gave us courage'Mourinho unhappy with Man Utd creativityJose Mourinho: 'Brighton deserved more'Team News: Jose Mourinho makes seven changes
Mourinho expecting tough Brighton testThis weekend's biggest games in world footballHughton: 'Brighton can beat United'Preview: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove AlbionHughton: "Performance wasn't good enough"
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage
More Watford News
Romelu Lukaku looks unimpressed while playing for Manchester United in August 2017
Romelu Lukaku to miss Manchester derby through suspension?
 Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Live Commentary: Newcastle United 0-3 Watford - as it happened
 General view from outside the ground before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park on August 31, 2013
Watford spend £2,000 to help stranded fans get to Newcastle United
Benitez: 'We paid for our mistakes'Marco Silva hails "fantastic result"Result: Newcastle humbled by WatfordStoke 'plot move for Ghana right-back'Team News: Merino on bench for Newcastle
Watford tracking ex-Italy boss Ventura?Stoke City, Everton interested in Ighalo?Marco Silva shuts down Everton questionsEverton 'give up on Watford boss Silva'
> Watford Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1312104283437
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Arsenal138142316725
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
6Liverpool136522518723
7Burnley136431210222
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Southampton134451315-216
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield13436919-1015
12Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
13Bournemouth134271114-314
14Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton133371328-1512
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 