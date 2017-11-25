Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho accuses some of his players of failing to match Romelu Lukaku's mentality during their 0-0 draw with Brighton.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Romelu Lukaku's mentality and called on his other players to match the Belgian.

Lukaku has scored just one goal in his last 10 games for United and once again drew a blank during Saturday's narrow 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was critical of his side's performance as they needed a Lewis Dunk own goal to scrape past their promoted opponents, but he was pleased with Lukaku's showing against the Seagulls.

"In the last minute he was fighting and running back like he was in the first minute, so I think it is also a mentality question," Mourinho told reporters.

"The way Romelu wins the corner for the goal, the way Romelu ends the game making tackles in the left-back position - that is the mentality I want. Unfortunately, not every player is the same. Players are men, men are different. Men are unique cases.

"Some guys are capable to go into the limits of their efforts and some other guys even with a lot of talent, they don't manage to do that. So Romelu, for me, [is] fantastic. Didn't score, I don't care."

Lukaku could face a three-match ban for an alleged kick out at Brighton defender Gaeten Bong, which would rule him out of matches against Watford, Arsenal and Manchester City.