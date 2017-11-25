Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,018
Man UtdManchester United
1-0
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Dunk (66' og.)
FT(HT: 0-0)

Jose Mourinho hails "fantastic" Romelu Lukaku mentality

Mourinho hails
© Offside
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho accuses some of his players of failing to match Romelu Lukaku's mentality during their 0-0 draw with Brighton.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 27, 2017 at 10:17 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Romelu Lukaku's mentality and called on his other players to match the Belgian.

Lukaku has scored just one goal in his last 10 games for United and once again drew a blank during Saturday's narrow 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was critical of his side's performance as they needed a Lewis Dunk own goal to scrape past their promoted opponents, but he was pleased with Lukaku's showing against the Seagulls.

"In the last minute he was fighting and running back like he was in the first minute, so I think it is also a mentality question," Mourinho told reporters.

"The way Romelu wins the corner for the goal, the way Romelu ends the game making tackles in the left-back position - that is the mentality I want. Unfortunately, not every player is the same. Players are men, men are different. Men are unique cases.

"Some guys are capable to go into the limits of their efforts and some other guys even with a lot of talent, they don't manage to do that. So Romelu, for me, [is] fantastic. Didn't score, I don't care."

Lukaku could face a three-match ban for an alleged kick out at Brighton defender Gaeten Bong, which would rule him out of matches against Watford, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Romelu Lukaku looks unimpressed while playing for Manchester United in August 2017
Read Next:
Romelu Lukaku facing three-match ban?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Romelu Lukaku, Lewis Dunk, Gaeten Bong, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Romelu Lukaku looks unimpressed while playing for Manchester United in August 2017
Romelu Lukaku to miss Manchester derby through suspension?
 Jose Gimenez for Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2015
Manchester United 'given green light to move for £60m Jose Gimenez'
 Anthony Martial collides with Shane Duffy during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion - as it happened
Mourinho: 'Man Utd fans have been soft'Mourinho hails "fantastic" Romelu LukakuMourinho: 'Difficult to manage Pogba injury'Man United 'begin talks for Cingolani'Real Madrid to launch £80m Martial bid?
Newcastle to enquire about Shaw loan move?Mourinho in talks with Varane over Utd move?Mourinho offers Carrick coaching roleMourinho unhappy with Man Utd creativityJose Mourinho: 'Brighton deserved more'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Romelu Lukaku looks unimpressed while playing for Manchester United in August 2017
Romelu Lukaku to miss Manchester derby through suspension?
 Anthony Martial collides with Shane Duffy during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion - as it happened
 Ashley Young scores the opener during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 25, 2017
Result: Manchester United need own goal to beat Brighton & Hove Albion
Mourinho hails "fantastic" Romelu LukakuSakho: 'Stoke City winner gave us courage'Mourinho unhappy with Man Utd creativityJose Mourinho: 'Brighton deserved more'Team News: Jose Mourinho makes seven changes
Mourinho expecting tough Brighton testThis weekend's biggest games in world footballHughton: 'Brighton can beat United'Preview: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove AlbionHughton: "Performance wasn't good enough"
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1312104283437
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Arsenal138142316725
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
6Liverpool136522518723
7Burnley136431210222
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Southampton134451315-216
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield13436919-1015
12Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
13Bournemouth134271114-314
14Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton133371328-1512
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 