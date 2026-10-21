Preview: Alaves vs Malaga - prediction, team news, lineups

Malaga's search for their first victory of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign will continue on Friday evening when they head to Mendizorrotza Stadium to tackle Alaves.

The visitors are currently bottom of the La Liga table, picking up four points from nine matches, while Alaves are seventh in the division, collecting 11 points from nine games.

Match preview

Alaves boast a record of three wins, two draws and four defeats from their nine league matches during the 2026-27 campaign; a total of 11 points has left them in seventh, so it has been a successful start to the season for the club.

However, it has been a struggle for Quique Sanchez Flores' side in recent weeks, picking up only one point from their last five matches, losing their last two against Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo.

Ten of Alaves' 11 points this season came in their first four matches, as they came flying out of the traps, but their last victory was back at the start of September.

The Blue and Whites finished 14th in Spain's top flight last season, and they have only played outside of La Liga in one campaign since 2015-16, so it is a successful period in their history.

Alaves have won eight, lost nine and drawn three of their 20 matches against Malaga in all competitions, both scoring and conceding 18 times.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The two teams last locked horns during the 2022-23 Segunda Division campaign, with Malaga recording a 1-0 victory at home, while Alaves won their home fixture 2-1.

The last La Liga meeting between the two sides came in May 2018, with Alaves recording a 3-0 victory, and Malaga have actually only been victorious in one of their last six matches against Friday's opponents.

Malaga have a record of zero wins, four draws and five defeats from their first nine matches of the 2026-27 campaign, which has left them bottom of the division, and they are the only team in Spain's top flight yet to triumph this term.

Juan Francisco Funes' side will enter this match off the back of a 5-2 home defeat to Real Sociedad, which made it three losses from their last four league games.

The White and Sky Blues also have the joint-second worst defensive record in La Liga this season, having conceded 18 times, while they have only netted six goals themselves.

Alaves La Liga form:

Malaga La Liga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Alaves will welcome Angel Perez back into their squad, with the forward now having served a suspension, but Facundo Garces and Mikel Rodriguez remain unavailable for selection.

Perez has three assists in eight La Liga appearances this season, and the 24-year-old is expected to be introduced back into the starting side.

Meanwhile, there will be a spot in the final third of the field for Lucas Boye, who has scored five goals in eight appearances during the 2026-27 campaign.

Malaga will again be without the services of Diego Murillo and Julen Lobete through injury, while Aaron Ochoa and Juan Cruz remain doubts.

Adrian Nino is the team's leading goalscorer this season, scoring three goals in five appearances, and the 22-year-old will feature in the final third of the field.

Chupe and Pablo Martinez are also set to be included in the starting XI.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tenaglia, Valentini, Otto; Perez, Ibanez, Suarez, Blanco, Rebbach; Boye, Martinez

Malaga possible starting lineup:

Herrero; Rafita, Calero, Recio, Salinas; Larrubia, Dotor, Merino, Martinez; Nino, Chupe

We say: Alaves 1-1 Malaga

Malaga are going to end their winless run at some stage, but we are not expecting that to occur on Friday, with the points potentially being shared in a low-scoring dtaw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.