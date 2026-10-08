Preview: Derby County vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to secure only their second victory of the new second-tier campaign, Derby County welcome playoff-chasing Wrexham to Pride Park for a Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams snatched a point at the home of basement dwellers Burnley prior to the extended international break, whilst the Red Dragons enjoyed a much-needed home victory over Southampton.

Match preview

Following three consecutive defeats by West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City by an aggregate scoreline of 6-1, Derby County avoided four straight losses with a late revival at Burnley last time out.

Joining the Rams on deadline day of the summer transfer window after his proposed move to Birmingham was called off, Mohammed Fuseini netted a freakishly-good 93rd-minute equaliser for the East Midlanders at Turf Moor on September 19.

Winning just one of their opening eight second-tier battles of 2026-27, John Eustace's side are currently occupying 22nd spot in the Championship standings, two points from the relative safety of 21st position.

A cause for East Midlands concern ahead of this weekend, Derby possess the worst home record in the division to date, with the Rams collecting just one point from four Pride Park contests, losing each of the past three games at the venue.

Alongside Lincoln City, Charlton Athletic and Watford, Eustace's side have scored the fewest goals in the Championship so far, finding the net on only seven occasions across eight matches amid Patrick Agyemang's continued absence.

© Imago / Sportimage

Whilst one target man nurses an issue in the medical room, Wrexham's central striker was the difference-maker at the Racecourse Ground last time out, with Kieffer Moore scoring in the 2-1 success over Southampton.

That victory in North Wales was the perfect cure for the hangover of the Red Dragons' most recent away trip, with the Hollywood-backed boys hit for six at the London Stadium by West Ham on September 11.

Results on the road have varied wildly for Wrexham, who are sitting in 14th spot in the Championship rankings following the international pause, three points behind the top-eight conversation.

Carrying on a recruitment theme from last summer, Parkinson's side signed a host of Championship-proven stars over the off-season as they plot another playoff push, with Callum O'Hare moving from Sheffield United.

Wrexham finished one position and two points ahead of Derby during the 2025-26 campaign and also had the better of their two meetings, claiming three points at Pride Park thanks to goals from Sam Smith and Matty James in January.

Derby County Championship form:

Wrexham Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Derby's injury woes have worsened during the international break, with left-back Charlie Taylor (hamstring) set to be sidelined for around a month.

Usual first-choice option Derry Murkin and veteran Craig Forsyth are also unavailable, leaving the Rams with a considerable full-back dilemma ahead of Saturday afternoon.

Adding to Eustace's misery, centre-backs Matt Clarke and Eiran Cashin are both missing because of calf problems.

A regular sufferer of calf-related setbacks, Wrexham's Liberato Cacace has picked up another injury and is set to see a new specialist in London.

Elsewhere, Moore should be ready and raring this weekend after limited game time for Wales in the UEFA Nations League over the past fortnight.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Vickers; Ward, Langas, Sanderson, Blackett-Taylor; Mowatt, Ozoh, Fuseini, Clark, Szmodics; Morris

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, James, Whiteman, Ekomie; Windass, O'Hare; Moore

We say: Derby County 1-2 Wrexham

With their injury list somehow getting longer over the international pause, Derby are out of form and nearly out of options in defence ahead of this weekend's clash.

As a result, Wrexham will be sensing an opportunity to record back-to-back wins for the first time since April.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.