Wrapping up Serie A's 13th matchday, AC Milan will aim to maintain their momentum when they visit Cagliari on Monday night.

Milan have almost averaged four goals while winning their last three games, but the Sardinian side have lost five out of six since making a sharp start to the season.

Match preview

Facing the prospect of early elimination, Milan kickstarted their ailing Europa League campaign on Thursday evening, when they travelled to Piraeus for a tough test against Olympiacos.

The seven-time European champions had lost three of their first four league-phase fixtures, while their unbeaten hosts had only dropped two points.

It initially looked like more Milanese misery would await, as Ruben Amorim's men fell two goals behind early in the second half; yet, a stunning comeback saw them winning 4-2 by the final whistle.

Partly thanks to Omari Hutchinson's fine solo strike, the Rossoneri inched into the playoff places, but they only sit 20th in the Europa League table and are far from certain to progress.

That victory followed a good run of results in Serie A since suffering their lone league loss to Bologna at the end of October.

After beating Inter in the Derby della Madonnina, then Genoa at Stadio Ferraris, breakout star Alphadjo Cisse scored again as Milan thumped Frosinone 5-1 last week.

Thrusting themselves into the Scudetto race, they have taken 15 points from the last available 18, while scoring at least twice on each occasion.

Amorim has averaged 2.25 points per game in Serie A, and his team are yet to lose on their travels around the Italian peninsula.

© Imago / IPA Sport

That does not bode well for Cagliari, who last beat Milan on home turf back in 2017, since when they have taken one point from six meetings on Sardinian soil.

More positively, the Rossoblu did defeat their Rossoneri rivals at San Siro on the final day of last season - a result that cost their hosts Champions League football.

This time, Fabio Pisacane's side will attempt to halt a slump down the Serie A standings, having taken just three points from their last six fixtures.

After losing one of the first six, last week's 2-0 loss to Como dropped them into the bottom half - albeit they remain some distance above the drop zone.

Now seeking back-to-back wins over Milan for the first time this century, Cagliari must try to find some missing firepower, having scored just three league goals on home turf this term.

Cagliari Serie A form:

AC Milan Serie A form:

AC Milan form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Veteran playmaker Luka Modric recently joined Milan's long injury list, and Amorim also has fresh concerns about his main striker, Goncalo Ramos.

The latter could overcome a knock, but the visitors will travel without Modric, Mattia Gabbia, Samuel Chukwueze, Alexis Saelemaekers and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Cisse has started more regularly in the Europa League, scoring four goals so far, but he took his Serie A tally up to six last weekend.

The new Italy international would depuise for Ramos if required; otherwise, he must vie with Hutchinson, Christian Pulisic and Diego Moreira for selection in a support role.

Once in Cisse's current position as the Rossoneri's rising star, Cagliari striker Daniel Maldini has scored half of his team's 10 league goals this season.

Maldini is set to link up with either Paul Mendy, Yael Trepy or M'Bala Nzola in the final third, as Pisacane continues to search for another regular scorer.

The Rossoblu's boss will still be missing long-term absentee Mattia Felici, but Harry Winks is expected to play despite a persistent back problem.

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Ze Pedro, Kofler, Rodriguez; Grandu, Adopo, Winks, Deiola, Obert; Maldini, Nzola

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, Diawara; Musah, Jashari, Rabiot, Moreira; Pulisic; Ramos

We say: Cagliari 1-3 AC Milan

Milan may be fatigued by a busy schedule, but the Rossoneri have now found their rhythm under Amorim and are scoring for fun.

So, they should extend Cagliari's downturn on Monday evening, while keeping themselves in touch with Italy's top three.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.