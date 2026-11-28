Hoping to put pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool will travel to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, for the first Merseyside derby of the season.

David Moyes's Toffees were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford last time out, while Andoni Iraola's Reds collected all three points in a 3-0 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

EVERTON

Out: James Tarkowski (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

LIVERPOOL

Out: Cody Gakpo (calf), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles)

Doubtful: Victor Munoz (knock), Ryan Gravenberch (heel fascia)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak