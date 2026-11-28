Arsenal could be forced to spend in excess of £84m to sign Antonio Nusa in January, with RB Leipzig reportedly reluctant to part ways with the Norway international midway through the season.

The Gunners are understood to be monitoring the 21-year-old as part of their plans to strengthen Mikel Arteta's attacking options in 2027, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the winger.

However, Leipzig's determination to retain one of their most influential players could make a summer transfer considerably more attractive from a financial perspective.

RB Leipzig set formidable January transfer conditions for Antonio Nusa

According to Sky Sport Germany journalist Philipp Hinze, Leipzig are under no pressure to sell Nusa in January and would only consider offers exceeding €100m (£84m).

"Different story next summer," Hinze added on X, suggesting that the Bundesliga outfit could adopt a more flexible stance at the end of the campaign.

Leipzig signed Nusa from Club Brugge for approximately £18m in 2024, and with the Norwegian under contract until 2029, the German club are in a strong negotiating position.

Arsenal have been linked with reinforcements on the left flank following the departures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, with Christos Tzolis arriving during the summer to bolster Arteta's attacking department.

PSG's circumstances could make a January move more appealing to the French champions, given that Luis Enrique has lost both Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to long-term injuries.

Arsenal, on the other hand, may find greater financial value in waiting until the summer, although Nusa's continued development could attract further competition for his signature.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Is Antonio Nusa worth the £84m investment for Arsenal?

Nusa's performances this season go some way towards explaining Leipzig's reluctance to sanction a mid-season departure. The winger has registered nine goals and eight assists in 17 appearances across all competitions, already surpassing his combined tally from the entirety of last season by eight.

His five goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga also put him level with Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as the division's leading contributor to goals after 10 rounds of fixtures.

Nusa has demonstrated his ability to influence matches at Champions League level, scoring against Manchester City earlier this month before netting twice in Leipzig's 3-1 victory over Lens on Tuesday.

"I've been working hard on my finishing in training and want to help the team with my goals," the winger told the Bundesliga's official website following that victory.

The Norwegian's direct running and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations would give Arteta another means of breaking down deep defensive blocks, while his improving end product makes him an increasingly attractive long-term investment.

However, Arsenal would be paying a considerable premium for a player who is still in the process of establishing himself among Europe's leading wingers.

Previous reports had suggested that Nusa could cost the Gunners in the region of £67m. Leipzig's latest reported demands would represent a substantial increase on that figure.

With Arsenal competing for the Premier League title and looking to go one better in the Champions League after last season's final defeat, much will depend on whether Arteta considers another wide attacker essential to his ambitions for the second half of the campaign.