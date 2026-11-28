The Europa-Park Stadion is preparing to host a heavyweight Bundesliga clash on Sunday as high-flying Freiburg take on a free-scoring RB Leipzig side.

Both teams started the weekend in the top four, and both will be hoping to stay there as they look to give Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich a serious run for their money.

Match preview

The last few years for Freiburg have been incredibly successful, with the club enjoying a couple of recent fifth-place finishes as well as final appearances in the DFB-Pokal and last season’s Europa League.

Nevertheless, the Breisgau Brazilians do not appear to have hit their ceiling yet, with the club now pushing for more across all competitions.

Julian Schuster’s side are in the midst of a six-match winning run across all competitions, most recently beating FC Twente in the Europa Conference League last Thursday.

Entering the weekend third in the table and level on points with Bayern Munich underlines just how well Freiburg have done so far this season.

No team has won more Bundesliga games than Schuster’s men this season, while only Borussia Dortmund boast a better defensive record.

The Breisgau Brazilians will also take encouragement from their last head-to-head meeting with RB Leipzig, which ended in a 4-1 win last May.

© Iconsport / Diebilderwelt/Alamy Stock

Chasing their fourth successive win across all competitions, it is fair to suggest that RB Leipzig are on fire.

Die Roten Bullen have won six of their last seven outings across all competitions, only losing to Manchester City in the Champions League during that time.

In fact, the only three teams to have beaten Leipzig since the start of October are Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and the aforementioned Citizens.

Martin Demichelis has turned his side into a goalscoring machine, with Leipzig already boasting 32 goals from 10 Bundesliga games - more than any other team in the competition, including Bayern.

Die Roten Bullen continued their goal show last Tuesday, with the German side powering to an impressive 3-1 victory over Ligue 1 side Lens in the Champions League.

That win came just three days after their 5-1 demolition of Union Berlin away from home.

Antonio Nusa scored three goals across those two games, taking his goal tally to nine for the season and his goal contribution tally to 17 across all competitions.

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

Freiburg form (all competitions):

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

On top of their solid results this season, Freiburg are also in a good place when it comes to injuries.

Florent Muslija is the only major name on the sidelines, with the player still recovering from April’s knee surgery.

Winger Cyriaque Irie has scored two goals in three games and is pushing for his first Bundesliga start this season.

Top Freiburg goalscorers Igor Matanovic and Yuito Suzuki - who have five goals each - are both expected to lead the attacking efforts once more.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, have a handful of names on the injury list heading into Sunday’s match.

Young forward Marc Guiu, for instance, has not played since September due to a hamstring injury.

Defender Castello Lukeba missed the win over Lens through a knee injury and is expected to remain on the sidelines.

Assan Ouedraogo, on the other hand, has only managed to make two competitive appearances this season, as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Engelhardt; Beste, Suzuki, Irie; Matanovic

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Esteve, Raum; El Aynaoui, Banzuzi; Gruda, Nkunku, Nusa; Romulo

We say: Freiburg 2-2 RB Leipzig

There is little to separate both teams at the moment, meaning we could be in for a very tight and very entertaining heavyweight clash.

Goals are to be expected given how well both teams have performed in attacking areas, and a high-scoring draw is our prediction for Sunday’s tasty encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.