Former Premier League striker Andrew Cole has exclusively told Sports Mole that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is not a "complete all-round number nine" like Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

Haaland has established himself as one of the most lethal finishers in world football since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2022, breaking countless goalscoring records across the Premier League and Champions League.

At the age of 26, Haaland has already scored over 300 career goals at club level, and is just one goal away from equalling Eric Brook (177 goals) as Man City's second-highest all-time goalscorer across all competitions.

However, the talismanic Norwegian has recently experienced a rare dip in form under new Man City boss Enzo Maresca, finding the net just once in his last five club appearances and failing to score in each of his last three Premier League outings, leaving him "upset" and "questioning everything".

With third-placed City sitting six points behind champions Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's blockbuster showdown at the Emirates Stadium, debate has intensified over Haaland's overall contribution when goals dry up.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Cole insisted that while Haaland is unmatched as a pure finisher, he falls short of two-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo in terms of all-round play.

Cole is a five-time Premier League winner who played for both Manchester United and Man City among other clubs during a glittering career in which the England international scored 187 top-flight goals.

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"No-one could compare with R9 as a complete striker"

"When you talk about a complete striker, I mean, for me personally, a complete striker would be Ronaldo, R9. That's the complete striker," Cole told Sports Mole.

"R9 can get on the ball, he can create chances, he can take people on, he could do everything.

"That's why he was by far, far, far the best centre-forward in my generation, so no-one could compare with R9 as a complete striker."

Head-to-Head Stats Erling Haaland vs. Ronaldo Nazario at Age 26 Club career comparison only • Verified as of November 27, 2026 Erling Haaland VS Ronaldo (R9) Overview & Trophies Win / Draw / Loss Club Breakdown 393 Club Appearances 296 310 Club Goals 234 0.79 Goals Per Game 0.79 67 Club Assists 58 11 Major Club Trophies 8 Haaland Trophies (11): 2x Premier League, 1x Champions League, 1x FA Cup, 1x EFL Cup, 1x Community Shield, 1x UEFA Super Cup, 1x FIFA Club World Cup, 1x DFB-Pokal, 1x Austrian Bundesliga, 1x Austrian Cup.

Ronaldo Trophies (8): 1x La Liga, 1x Copa del Rey, 1x Supercopa de Espana, 1x UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, 1x UEFA Cup, 1x Intercontinental Cup, 1x KNVB Cup, 1x Copa do Brasil. Erling Haaland (393 Games) Total Wins 276 Total Draws 56 Total Losses 61 Win Percentage 70.2% Ronaldo Nazário (296 Games) Despite arguing that Haaland lacks the all-round technical repertoire of the iconic former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid superstar, Cole was full of praise for the Scandinavian’s clinical instincts in front of goal. "Now, Haaland, he’s unbelievable at being a great goalscorer, and I mean a fantastic goalscorer," Cole added. "You most likely won't see a better goalscorer. "But as a complete all-round number nine, I don't think he is that. But as a goalscorer, I don't think you're going to see anything better than him." Haaland looking to silence critics against Arsenal Even amid City's recent six-game wobble in which they have claimed just one victory, Haaland still tops the Premier League scoring charts with nine goals in 11 appearances – and has registered zero assists so far this term, subtly reinforcing Cole's point about his role as a pure penalty-box finisher. The former Borussia Dortmund star will be desperate to silence his critics and quieten the Emirates crowd this weekend, having scored in six of his previous eight Premier League meetings with Arsenal, including each of his last four. Should Haaland find the back of the net on Sunday afternoon, he will become only the fourth player in Premier League history to score in five consecutive appearances against the Gunners. Andrew Cole was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Unibet Casino.

Despite arguing that Haaland lacks the all-round technical repertoire of the iconic former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid superstar, Cole was full of praise for the Scandinavian’s clinical instincts in front of goal.

"Now, Haaland, he’s unbelievable at being a great goalscorer, and I mean a fantastic goalscorer," Cole added. "You most likely won't see a better goalscorer.

"But as a complete all-round number nine, I don't think he is that. But as a goalscorer, I don't think you're going to see anything better than him."

Haaland looking to silence critics against Arsenal

Even amid City's recent six-game wobble in which they have claimed just one victory, Haaland still tops the Premier League scoring charts with nine goals in 11 appearances, but has registered zero assists so far this term – subtly reinforcing Cole's point about his role as a pure penalty-box finisher.

The former Borussia Dortmund star will be desperate to silence his critics and quieten the Emirates crowd this weekend, having scored in six of his previous eight Premier League meetings with Arsenal, including each of his last four.

Should Haaland find the back of the net on Sunday afternoon, he will become only the fourth player in Premier League history to score in five consecutive appearances against the Gunners.

Andrew Cole was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Unibet Casino