Lionel Messi's 2026 season has drawn to a premature end after Inter Miami suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat in the second game of their first-round MLS playoff tie.

After falling to a heavy 3-0 defeat at Nu Stadium, Kily Gonzalez's side knew they had to win in Friday's clash in Columbus to force a decider in the three-game series.

The contest looked set to go to a penalty shootout until Santiago Rodriguez scored a dramatic winner in the second minute of added time.

Played on by Casemiro, Rodriguez neatly brought down an inswinging cross before firing past Dayne St. Clair to seal a 1-0 victory on the night and a series win to send Columbus through to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The late winner brought Inter Miami's MLS Cup defence to an early end, compounding an underwhelming campaign that also saw them drop out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup last 16 and the Leagues Cup league phase.

SANTI SCENESSSSSSSSS https://t.co/1Y4ZO46JxL — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) November 28, 2026

How did Messi play against Columbus?

Messi endured a rare off-night in Columbus, including a missed golden chance in the early stages when he failed to connect cleanly with a dropping ball from around six yards out.

The Argentine found it difficult to keep possession throughout the contest, making a number of loose passes and completing just one of his four attempted dribbles.

In fairness, the 39-year-old whipped in an inviting free-kick for Casemiro to head home in the 76th minute, but the offside flag meant the delivery counted for nothing.

Messi's performance ultimately fell below the incredible standard he set in the regular season with a return of 26 goals and 17 assists he provided in 31 games.

© Iconsport / Alamy

What next for Messi?

Inter Miami's early exit from the playoffs has ultimately concluded Messi's competitive obligations for the 2026 season, which, away from club action, saw him lead Argentina to the World Cup final before he called time on his international career.

Messi still appears to be planning to continue his Inter Miami career, with his current contract set to run until 2028.

So he should be back for a new era of MLS action in 2027, as the league moves away from a spring-to-winter format to a summer-to-spring calendar.

There will be a sprint season that starts in February to accommodate the format change before the 2027-28 MLS campaign starts in July.

While the focus will soon turn to 2027, Messi is scheduled to make one final outing in 2026 after being announced as a participant in Carlos Tevez's testimonial game on December 20.

Messi will be joined by a number of big names, including Gianluigi Buffon, Rio Ferdinand, and Sergio Aguero, to celebrate the career of his former Argentina teammate in Buenos Aires.