Today's Bundesliga predictions feature a mouth-watering encounter between Hamburger SV vs. Bayern Munich, alongside Union Berlin's trip to MEWA Arena to face Mainz 05.

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Bayern Munich will hope to arrest their troubles by getting the better of hosts Hamburger SV at Volksparkstadion on Saturday and reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga table.

The Bavarians are second with 22 points in the league, so they will need Borussia Dortmund to avoid winning in order to climb to first, whereas the home side are 12th with 12 points.

We say: Hamburger SV 1-3 Bayern Munich

Hamburger may never have a better opportunity than now to take points from Bayern, who have several key absentees.

However, Bayern still boast immense quality in their squad, and they should still be able to come out on top, even if the match is far from straightforward.

> Hamburger SV vs. Bayern Munich preview

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FC Koln will be looking to end their five-game winless run in the Bundesliga when they welcome newly promoted Elversberg to the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday afternoon.

The Billy Goats will take confidence from their impressive draw against Bayern Munich, while the visitors arrive having lost five of their last seven matches across all competitions.

Everything points to a close game in Cologne, with the hosts performing well on home soil and the visitors seeing most of their games determined by single-goal margins.

Koln will be buoyed by their result against Bayern Munich and we are backing their momentum to continue with a narrow win over a plucky and dangerous Elversberg side.

> FC Koln vs. Elversberg preview

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MEWA Arena will be the backdrop for a six-pointer in the lower reaches of the Bundesliga table on Saturday, when Mainz 05 host relegation-threatened Union Berlin.

Die Nullfunfer are desperate to avoid a sixth defeat on the bounce, while Die Eisernen are searching for their first win in six competitive games.

We say: Mainz 05 1-1 Union Berlin

Mainz will be desperate to avoid yet another defeat, and while that aim could be realised against their fellow strugglers, a win seems unlikely due to their dire record on home turf.

Union have been particularly poor on the road this season, and their lacklustre defending means they will realistically need to score at least once to prevent a loss.

> Mainz 05 vs. Union Berlin preview

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SC Paderborn's clash with visitors Schalke 04 on Saturday at Home Deluxe Arena will be crucial in the Bundesliga's relegation battle.

Sitting 15th with 10 points, the hosts are only above 16th-placed Schalke by three points, and a defeat could leave them as low as 17th by the end of matchweek 11.

While both teams have significantly struggled for results lately, it is impossible for both teams to lose on Saturday.

Perhaps the most likely outcome is a stalemate, especially as neither have proven to be particularly productive in the final third.

> SC Paderborn vs. Schalke 04 preview

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Stuttgart will host rivals Eintracht Frankfurt at MHPArena for a crucial showdown in the race for the Bundesliga table's European places on Saturday.

Die Roten are looking for a third win in four top-flight games, while Die Adler could make it four victories from five matches across all competitions, and fans should take advantage of the Sky Bet welcome offer for this finely-poised clash.

Stuttgart may have failed to win either of their last two games, but they are unbeaten in four domestic matches, triumphing three times and keeping three clean sheets in that run.

Regardless of the result, expect a close encounter considering that Frankfurt have not tasted defeat in any of their past four outings, winning three times and scoring nine times in the process.

> Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt preview