Comeback kings Atalanta BC will be back in action on Monday evening, when they visit Serie A strugglers Lecce at Stadio Via del Mare.

Having twice salvaged apparently lost causes over the past few days, La Dea must travel south to Salento, where the hosts have only won once this term.

Match preview

Atalanta’s defensive woes may remain unresolved, but they have shown incredible character to fight back in both of their last two matches - first in Serie A, then the UEFA Conference League.

Charles De Ketelaere bagged a brace in last week’s thrilling 4-4 draw with Inter Milan, as La Dea recovered from deficits of 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 to snatch an improbable point against the Italian champions.

Then, on Thursday night, Maurizio Sarri’s men trailed by two against Borac Banja Luka with just five minutes remaining, before their hosts were reduced to nine men and they somehow won 3-2.

Sarri later bemoaned his side’s dismal defending, but victory moved them into the Conference League playoff places heading towards the final two matchdays.

Now, following a draw in Florence, then wins in Monza and Bosnia, the Bergamo club aim to inch into Serie A’s top half and extend their recent run of success on the road.

Atalanta have also prevailed on their last three trips down to Lecce, while scoring nine goals and keeping a trio of clean sheets, which could guide those using a Betfair sign-up offer.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Either home or away, Lecce have lost five of the last six meetings, but they came into November's final matchday only trailing Atalanta by five points in the Serie A standings.

Monday’s hosts are hovering above the drop zone, following a 3-0 defeat to surprise leaders Lazio, and they are among the league's lowest scorers once again.

Having failed to adequately replace Bergamo-bound Nikola Krstovic since the summer of 2025, none of the Giallorossi’s strikers has found the net more than once this term - Tiago Gabriel and Lassana Coulibaly are joint-top scorers with two goals apiece.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Lecce surely face another battle in the coming months, as four defeats from five games have left them in a precarious position.

That said, Eusebio Di Francesco’s side also had 10 points on the board at this stage last year, before they ultimately stayed afloat - and fans of the Salentini are accustomed to long survival fights.

Lecce Serie A form:

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

After Sarri rotated his squad in midweek, Serie A regulars such as Franck Kessie, De Ketelaere and Krstovic should return to Atalanta’s starting XI.

In fine form for club and country, Krstovic will face his former side, for whom he registered 18 goals in 72 top-flight appearances; he also scored against them last season.

The visitors will travel without injured goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, and defensive duo Odilon Kossounou and Isak Hien, but Thomas Kristensen has recently returned to full training.

Meanwhile, their hosts are still missing Santiago Pierotti and Ivan Ilic, and Mohamed Kaba sustained a thigh injury against Lazio.

Oumar Ngom is favourite to replace the latter in midfield, though Olaf Gorter or Omri Gandleman may come into Di Francesco’s thinking.

It remains to be seen who starts up front, as forwards such as Willem Geubbels, Nikola Stulic and Paco Esteban have all failed to fire.

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Gabriel, Gaspar, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ngom, Maleh; N'Dri, Geubbels, Fatah

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Sportiello; Bellanova, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Zappacosta; Kessie, Ederson; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Rowe; Krstovic

We say: Lecce 1-2 Atalanta BC

Even Lecce's limp attack can breach Atalanta's dodgy defence, but that may not prove sufficient to claim any points.

After some good results on the road, La Dea should score at least twice and leave the Via del Mare with another away win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.