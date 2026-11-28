Xabi Alonso has encouraged Chelsea supporters to show unity with the team after Wesley Fofana was booed during the 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Blues suffered a fourth defeat in five top-flight fixtures to face the likelihood of ending the weekend in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Alonso made headlines before the match through naming Fofana in his starting lineup, despite comments made by the Frenchman earlier in the week.

At his pre-match press conference, Alonso had revealed that the centre-back had apologised for revealing that he was convinced not to retire from football due to the wages that he earns and joking about his decisive miss in a penalty-shootout defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup in October.

Chelsea's away support at the City Ground vented their frustration that Fofana kept his place in the team.

© Iconsport / David Klein/Sportimage

Alonso reacts to Fofana boos, chants from Chelsea fans

Fofana was responsible for giving away a needless penalty against Forest, who took a 2-0 lead, before he was eventually substituted.

Nevertheless, Alonso has called for unity between the team and supporters as they continue to struggle on the pitch.

He told Sky Sports: "Everyone in the club and team, we need to stick together and go through this moment. We have to deal with it and we are responsible.

"It is a difficult moment for everyone at the club. For the team and the fans. Disappointed to lose again but we need to keep trying to find solutions.

"We can't stop. We are low in confidence and the team is struggling to hold a result.

"After getting to 2-1, we concede to 3-1. We are responsible for that and responsible to try and find solutions."

When specifically asked about Fofana's confidence, Alonso said: "We need to support everyone. We know that we are going through difficult moments. We need to stick together."

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy

Is Alonso fighting for his Chelsea job?

Despite Chelsea's productive start where they scored a hatful of goals, they have looked weak in defence throughout the season.

Alonso has made a range of mistakes across his early tenure, and selecting Fofana against Forest was one of his most glaring errors.

Although Chelsea officials naturally want some stability, this Chelsea side are performing worse the more that they work with the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss.

If Chelsea lose at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, Alonso may already be at the point of no return.