Manchester United have reportedly activated a one-year extension in Bruno Fernandes's contract, tying their captain to the club until June 2028 and removing the immediate risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

However, with negotiations over a new long-term agreement on hold and interest in the Portugal international from elsewhere in Europe and Saudi Arabia, a departure in 2027 remains a possibility.

At 32, Fernandes could still command a significant transfer fee, but the statistics behind his six years at Old Trafford illustrate the scale of the rebuilding job that would await Mauricio Pochettino should United decide to sell their captain.

The numbers behind Man United's dependence on Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes has scored 115 goals in 343 appearances for United since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, but it is his creative output that makes him particularly difficult to replace.

Between February 2020 and April 2026, the Portuguese created 638 chances in the Premier League. No other United player managed more than 190 during the same period.

Fernandes also registered 67 assists, compared with 22 for his closest teammate, while his 171 through balls were more than four times the tally of United's next-best performer.

Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United Numbers since his arrival in January 2020 All competitions 343 games 115 goals 108 assists 29,198 minutes Premier League only 240 games 75 goals 74 assists 670 chances created* Bruno vs. the squad's second-best in each category Premier League, February 2020 to April 2026. Bar length = total over the period Goals 1st in squad Bruno 70 2nd at club 48 Assists 1st in squad Bruno 67 2nd at club 22 Chances created 1st in squad Bruno 638 2nd at club 190 Shots 1st in squad Bruno 610 2nd at club 314 Through balls 1st in squad Bruno 171 2nd at club 38 Passes into final third 1st in squad Bruno 1,887 2nd at club 909 Balls recovered 1st in squad Bruno 1,182 2nd at club 781 Premier League leader in chances created Since 2020, he has created 670 chances, 238 more than the second-placed player, Kevin De Bruyne* Games, goals and assists up to 26/11/2026. *Chances created in the Premier League counted up to the end of 2025/26. The internal ranking compares Bruno with all United players over the same period. Sources: Manchester United, Opta, Opta Analyst, ESPN and TNT Sports

The comparison also stands up beyond Old Trafford. By May 2026, Fernandes had created 220 more Premier League chances than any other player since his debut in the competition, with former Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne his closest challenger.

Last season alone, Fernandes created 136 chances, 58 more than any other player in the division, and established a new Premier League single-season record with 21 assists, surpassing the previous benchmark shared by Thierry Henry and De Bruyne.

What makes the figures particularly remarkable is that Fernandes has sustained such productivity throughout a period of considerable instability at United, working under several managers and occupying different midfield roles.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Why replacing Fernandes would pose a major challenge for Pochettino

Fernandes has not consistently reached the same heights this season, but he has still registered eight goals and three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions, including a brace against his former club Sporting in Wednesday's Champions League draw.

Pochettino could get an early indication of how his team functions without the Portuguese, who has emerged as a major doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash with Brentford due to illness.

Over the longer term, Como's Nico Paz has emerged as a potential successor to Fernandes, but recruiting another talented attacking midfielder would only address part of the problem.

The Portuguese regularly drops deep to initiate attacks, takes responsibility for set pieces and provides a goal threat from midfield. His ball recovery figures also demonstrate the extent of his contribution without possession.

Replacing that range of qualities could require changes across several positions, with greater creative responsibility placed on United's wide players and deeper midfielders.

There is a legitimate financial argument for considering offers for a player who will turn 33 next September, particularly if the proceeds can help fund Pochettino's rebuilding project.

However, United's recruitment strategy would need to account for how much of their attacking production has come from a single player over the past six years.

The contract extension gives the club additional time to address that imbalance. Selling Fernandes before establishing a more productive and less dependent midfield would risk creating another major problem for a manager already facing a considerable rebuilding job at Old Trafford.