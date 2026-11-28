Manchester United must keep the threat of relegation from the Premier League "in the back of their mind" ahead of Saturday's clash with Brentford, Gordon Strachan has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Mauricio Pochettino seeks his first win as Red Devils head coach at the third attempt when Man Utd welcome the Bees to Old Trafford at 3pm, after defeat to Liverpool and a draw with Sporting Lisbon in his opening two fixtures.

Owing to last weekend's 4-0 horror show at Anfield, Man United enter gameweek 12 in a lowly 19th place in the Premier League table, three points below Ipswich Town in the relative safety of 17th.

After 11 matches of the 2025-26 season, Tottenham Hotspur had 18 points - 10 more than Man United's current total - and the Lilywhites only managed to avoid relegation on the last day of the season.

Ex-Man Utd midfielder Strachan has therefore warned the Red Devils that the prospect of an infamous demotion cannot be ignored, as he believes that few fans head to Man United matches expecting to watch a well-oiled machine at this moment.

Man United must have Premier League relegation 'in back of minds'

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"I think you have to keep that in the back of your mind," Strachan said. "If people make decisions, that's 10% of their mind, and the other 90% is, how do we get out of this?

"How do we get to a team that, whether you're a Man United supporter or someone at the top, you want to go along and watch them and think this is a good football team?

"At the moment, anybody who goes to Manchester United does not have that feeling that they're going along to watch a good, fit, organised football team.

"Every coach will say, I'm organised, I'm this, I'm that. You can be organised, but if you don't have physical fitness, mental strength and character, then it doesn't matter.

"It doesn't matter how long you put these players into positions where they should be if they don't have the mental and physical bravery to carry out these instructions, and you don't have the confidence when you get the ball back. How do you score goals without that?"

When were Man United last relegated from the top flight?

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Man United currently hold the honour of being one of six ever-present Premier League clubs who have never been relegated, alongside Spurs, Everton, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

It has now been over 50 years since the Red Devils dropped down from the first tier, as they were last relegated back in the 1973-74 season following the departure of several household names.

Denis Law and Bobby Charlton were no longer representing the club, while the legendary George Best only made fleeting appearances as Man United finished 21st in the 22-team table.

However, the Red Devils spent just one season in the Second Division, earning promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt by winning the title with 61 points from 42 games.

Strachan joined Man United in 1984 - 11 years after their demotion - and scored 36 goals in 198 games for the Red Devils as a midfielder, winning one FA Cup in the process.

Gordon Strachan was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill Football Odds.