Arsenal are reportedly prepared to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Como midfielder Nico Paz.

The Gunners play host to Manchester City on Sunday with the chance to potentially move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

However, there has already been plenty of talk over potential business being conducted during the winter transfer window.

Arteta has frequently been questioned about his side's perceived struggles in front of goal, that having been an issue during Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Whether Arsenal make any January signings remains to be seen, but Arteta is already giving consideration to the summer market.

© Iconsport / Nderim Kaceli/IPA via ZUMA Press

Arsenal make Paz signing a priority?

According to ESPN Argentina, Arsenal have been in frequent contact with the representatives of Paz, who has starred for Como since his arrival in Italy.

Six goals and eight assists have been contributed from 16 appearances in Serie A and the Champions League this season.

Although Real Madrid have the option of activating a buy-back clause in 2027, it remains to be seen whether they will take up that opportunity.

Manchester United are also being heavily linked with the 22-year-old, who may plausibly be happy remaining at Como while Cesc Fabregas is manager and the club are challenging for Serie A silverware and excelling in Europe.

Nevertheless, Arteta is seemingly an admirer of Paz and is confident that he could fit seamlessly into his Arsenal XI.

If Real Madrid's buy-back clause is set at €80m (£66.88m), it is plausible that Como would demand at least that figure should they receive interest from elsewhere.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Whose place would Paz take at Arsenal?

More often than not, Paz has played as a central-attacking midfielder this season, the same role as Martin Odegaard.

Paz's return of assists and goals is far higher than Odegaard's, yet the Norwegian is the Arsenal captain.

Therefore, finding a role for Paz would not be a simple task. He has sometimes played off the right, yet Bukayo Saka's is established on that flank when fit.