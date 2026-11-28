Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has posted a damning managerial statistic through his side's 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The Blues recorded yet another setback at the City Ground as they failed to end their losing streak in the Premier League.

Alonso's side could end the weekend sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table by the end of the weekend, a consequence of four defeats in five top-flight fixtures.

Furthermore, the Spaniard has not boosted his reputation among supporters by selecting Wesley Fofana for the match in the East Midlands, just days after controversial comments were made by the Frenchman.

In the aftermath of Friday's match, Alonso called for unity at Chelsea, yet that may not necessarily be achieved anytime soon.

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Alonso posts dismal Chelsea managerial stat

The defeat to Forest was Alonso's sixth in 15 matches in charge of Chelsea.

That is the same amount of losses that he suffered in 34 games at Real Madrid.

He has gone from posting 62.86% and 70.59% win percentages at Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid to 46.67% at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior's win percentage was 47.83% prior to being sacked after 23 games.

If Alonso remains in charge of Chelsea for the next eight fixtures and loses four times or more, he will be equal or worse than the 10 defeats that Rosenior posted.

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What next for Chelsea?

Next up for Chelsea is a Stamford Bridge fixture against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. Simply put, that is a must-win game.

Three days later, Chelsea play host to Liverpool, before they square off against Manchester City the following week.

Ahead of the remaining nine matches on matchday 12 in the Premier League, Chelsea are just seven points above the relegation zone.

If they fail to win any of their next three games, or lose each time, they could find themselves close to the drop zone.