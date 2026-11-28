When Chelsea appointed Xabi Alonso as their new manager in May, it was viewed as a long-term appointment, one that would bring about much-craved stability at Stamford Bridge.

However, that should not mean that the Spaniard - a Bundesliga title winner and former Real Madrid boss - should get a free pass.

Sports Mole argued earlier this week that Alonso had already made nine mistakes since officially starting his role in July, two of which came in the 4-1 defeat at home to Leeds United.

Not only did he repeat one of those mistakes for the 3-2 loss at Nottingham Forest on Friday, his selection of Wesley Fofana - just days after the Frenchman's controversial interview that had not been sanctioned by the club - was bizarre as it was tone-deaf to the feelings of supporters.

Alonso reacted to Fofana justifiably being booed by the away support by calling for unity between the team and fans, yet he should be taking responsibility for having no understanding of the consequences of his decisions.

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Wesley Fofana selection the last straw for Chelsea fans

Despite being less than four months into his tenure, Alonso is already flirting with the sack. The 45-year-old can rightly claim that injuries to Maxence Lacroix, Reece James, Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro have contributed to recent results, but he is passing the buck if he feels that is the overriding issue.

After Fofana hinted that his earnings at Chelsea helped convince him not to retire after a number of serious injuries and he joked about his decisive missed spot kick in an EFL Cup penalty-shootout defeat at Liverpool in October, selecting the £75m centre-back was bad enough.

However, playing Caicedo alongside him and in front of Emiliano Martinez - who is clearly being chosen on reputation rather than form - just added to the consensus that Alonso does not know how to manage this Chelsea team.

Fofana would subsequently clumsily foul Liam Delap to gift Forest a second-half penalty and he was promptly withdrawn a few minutes later. This was not the first time that Fofana has cost Chelsea with an individual mistake, and as harsh as some of the chants targeting Fofana were, his performances on the pitch and behaviour off it means that he should be nowhere near a Chelsea starting lineup in the future.

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There were alternatives. Levi Colwill has struggled in Chelsea's defence this season, yet a partnership of him and Josh Acheampong in the middle of the backline against Forest felt far more acceptable than Fofana and Caicedo.

Meanwhile, prior to the Forest game, Martinez had conceded a goal every 41 minutes in a Chelsea shirt. By comparison, Mike Penders has shipped a goal every 79 minutes this season, and had only conceded goals from the penalty spot in the three matches before being dropped for the Argentine, who had been sidelined with a fractured jaw.

You can also question why Alonso chose to bench Emanuel Emegha after his goal against Leeds. He earned more minutes in that game than he did versus Forest, yet he still netted twice after his half-time introduction.

He had already irked fans with his insistence that having so little of the ball was acceptable. Chelsea were fortunate to beat Fulham and almost blew a three-goal lead against Brighton & Hove Albion, but regardless of Chelsea having more than 60% of possession versus Forest, the 31.5% possession stat in a 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur opened up Alonso to the criticism that he is receiving now.

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Will Chelsea sack Alonso?

Alonso is certainly not completely to blame for Chelsea's demise. Even though he now possesses a worst win percentage than Lian Rosenior (46.67% to 47.83%), the West Londoners have now lost 20 of 46 matches since the departure of Enzo Maresca. The Italian ended his reign with just two wins in his last nine games, so Chelsea have been stuck in a rut for a year.

Some of the blame should be on the players. They downed tools under Rosenior and, despite senior names being signed in the summer, they still play with such an immaturity where Chelsea fans are anticipating the next mistake before it is made.

Nevertheless, that should not disguise the fact that Alonso is not the right manager for Chelsea. Given what also happened at Real Madrid, perhaps he is not wired to lead a high-profile club that comes with egos, politics and heightened pressure.

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BlueCo will want to keep Alonso in charge for as long as possible. They will not want to acknowledge another mistake, but how can Alonso stay in his role in the dugout when his decision-making is so muddled, and he is not prepared to drop players with big egos when they are not performing? We haven't even touched upon Cole Palmer's weakening impact at Chelsea under Alonso.

If Chelsea lose to Crystal Palace, Alonso should be sacked. Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa follow that game, and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Chelsea could quickly find themselves in a relegation scrap, with or without Alonso.

That said, even if Chelsea do beat Palace, it would merely buy Alonso time and waste everyone else's. He may have only been in charge of 15 games, but he is already edging closer to his position being untenable.