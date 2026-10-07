Preview: Braga vs Sporting Lisbon - prediction, team news, lineups

After a three-week hiatus, the Primeira Liga resumes on Friday, as Braga welcome Sporting Lisbon to Minho in what is the biggest fixture of matchday eight.

The hosts entered the international break sitting sixth in the Portuguese top-flight table, four points behind the visitors, who occupy third place, one point behind second-placed Benfica and six adrift of the summit.

Match preview

After missing out on Europa League qualification despite finishing fourth last term due to Torreense's surprise Taca de Portugal triumph over Sporting, Braga knew that returning to one of Europe's top two club competitions would be more secure with a top-three finish.

However, Carlos Vicens's side have made an inconsistent start to the 2026-27 league campaign, partly as a result of their disrupted schedule, winning just half of their six top-flight matches so far (D2, L1).

Braga have yet to play their postponed matchday two fixture against Gil Vicente, while their only Primeira Liga defeat came at Estrela Amadora in a rearranged matchday three meeting on September 10, having started the season with a draw at Moreirense.

The Archbishops bounced back from that setback with a narrow victory over Estoril Praia on matchday six but failed to build on that result last time out, playing out a goalless draw away to unbeaten Santa Clara just before the international break.

Friday's return from the three-week hiatus brings Braga their toughest test of the campaign so far, although Vicens's men can take confidence from a perfect home record in 2026-27, with five victories and clean sheets in every one of those games, including league wins over Vitoria de Guimaraes and Estoril.

© Iconsport / Bruno de Carvalho / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Despite being one of only three teams yet to lose in the 2026-27 campaign, Sporting have found themselves off the pace in the title race, collecting four wins from their seven league matches so far.

Rui Borges's side appear to be following a similar path to last season, when they failed to retain the championship after finishing second and six points behind Porto, with the same deficit already separating them from the leaders after seven matches.

After beginning the campaign with a disappointing draw at Estrela, the Lions put together four straight league victories over Vitoria, Alverca, Rio Ave and Nacional, while a Champions League win over Galatasaray made it five consecutive victories across all competitions.

Sporting went into the international break without a win in their last two outings, following a stalemate at Famalicao with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Arouca at Estadio Jose Alvalade despite taking an early two-goal lead through Goncalo Inacio and Luis Suarez.

Zeno Debast's 54th-minute dismissal proved costly in the closing stages, as the Lions conceded twice through a Jose Fontan penalty and a Dylan Nandín strike, leaving Borges's men having dropped six points from winning positions this season.

A return to winning ways will be the target this weekend, although Sporting face a difficult test against a side they have drawn with in each of their last three meetings, though the Lisbon outfit have not lost a league match away at Braga in their last six visits (W3, D3), with their previous defeat at the venue coming in a 1-0 loss in February 2020.



Braga Primeira Liga form:

Braga form (all competitions):

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Braga are expected to remain without Sikou Niakate as the defender continues his recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon that has kept him out of action since April.

There have been no major fresh injury concerns among those returning from international duty, although Gustaf Lagerbielke is a doubt after illness kept him out of Sweden's recent matches.

Sporting could again be without Georgios Vagiannidis after the defender returned early from international duty with a muscular problem, while Nuno Santos is nearing a return from the knee problem that has kept him out since May.

Debast should also serve his suspension following his dismissal against Arouca, although the return of Ibrahim Ba from a knee injury could provide Borges with another defensive option.

Several other players have returned to training after their international commitments, including Fotis Ioannidis, Issa Doumbia, Rafael Nel and Flavio Goncalves.

Maxi Araujo and Luis Suarez are expected to return no more than a day before kickoff after lengthy international trips, while Rodrigo Zalazar - who is set to face his former club - completes the trio of South American players in the same situation.



Braga possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Barisic, V Carvalho, Bajrami; Gomez, Gorby, Tiknaz, Martinez; Horta, Milosevic, P Victor

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Fresneda, Quaresma, Inacio, R Dias; Altimira, Doumbia; Catamo, F Goncalves, Guilherme; Ioannidis

We say: Braga 1-1 Sporting Lisbon

Braga have been excellent on home soil this season and have looked particularly solid defensively, but keeping out a Sporting side that have scored in every match so far could prove a difficult task.

A score draw therefore looks feasible, especially given the visitors' recent struggles to turn promising positions into maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.