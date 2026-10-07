Preview: Monaco vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking to maintain their slender lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, Monaco return to action on Saturday when they host Toulouse at Stade Louis II.

Les Monegasques are one of three unbeaten sides in this competition so far, beating Lens before the international break 2-1, while Toulouse sit 13th, winning their last outing at home versus Le Havre 3-2.

Match preview

Early on, it has been smooth sailing for Filipe Luis, who has gotten the best out of this Monaco bunch that endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign.

The man who guided Flamengo to a Copa Libertadores title has the Principality club on 13 points in the league so far, one more than they had after five matchdays a season ago.

With a win or draw on Saturday, Monaco would go unbeaten in their first six Ligue 1 affairs for only the second time since the 2013-14 season.

As things stand, they are above Lyon and Paris FC for first, having lost just one of their last nine league outings at Stade Louis II.

Monaco have not lost a top flight affair on home soil in October this decade, winning those last three such outings.

At the same time, Les Monegasques can stretch their home winning run against Toulouse to three matches this weekend, without a goal conceded the last two times that they hosted them in the Principality.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

It was far from pretty, but Toulouse got the job done on matchday five, which must have been a massive relief for Jens Berthel Askou.

That victory over Le Havre was his first as a Ligue 1 manager, and on Saturday he can remain unbeaten away from home in this competition since taking charge this past summer.

Dating back to the last top flight campaign, this team have failed to win their last two league matches away from home when netting first but have points in their last two such games as the visitors after conceding the opener.

Toulouse have won the most possessions among Ligue 1 sides in the oppositions box this season, averaging 6.8 per 90 minutes, but are also tied for fourth in big chances missed (13).

In only one of their last 12 Ligue 1 affairs have they gone a full 90 minutes without conceding, something they have yet to do under Askou.

Les Violets have points in two of their last three meetings with Monaco, but have not beaten them at Stade Louis II since 2024 (2-1).

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Toulouse form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Heading into this match, Monaco could be without Aleksandr Golovin, who has a leg injury, while Jordan Teze, Mamadou Coulibaly, Mika Biereth and Paris Brunner are all hoping to return from minor knocks.

Groin strains may keep Stanis Idumbo and Denis Zakaria out, while Ansu Fati remains doubtful because a calf strain.

Brunner netted his fourth of the campaign on matchday five, putting him in the joint lead in Ligue 1 with four, while a Jonathan Gradit own goal in the latter stages gave them maximum points against Lens.

Over at Toulouse, Ismail Diallo will be questionable this weekend due to a knock, as will Rasmus Nicolaisen, with both players missing their victory over Le Havre.

Also unavailable could be Abu Francis, who is struggling to recover from a sore hamstring which has held him back in recent times.

Casper Tengstedt is up to three goals to lead the team, netting a brace on matchday five, while Thomas Jorgensen scored his second of the Ligue 1 campaign on that occasion.

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Sane, Nibombe, Dier; Vanderson, Camara, Diop, Nazinho; Abline, Detourbet; Balogun

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Messali, Koumbassa, Odogu, Tape; Sigur, Casseres; Tengstedt, Jorgensen, Hidalgo; Russell-Rowe

We say: Monaco 3-2 Toulouse

Monaco may be shorthanded for this clash, but we trust that their depth, and Luis’s tactical brain will find a way through an inconsistent and unstable Toulouse backline.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.