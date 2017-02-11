New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Piotr Zielinski, Karim Benzema, Edin Dzeko

Poland's Piotr Zielinski jumps for the ball on June 7, 2013
© Getty Images
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 08:37 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Real Madrid 'want Napoli's Piotr Zielinski'
A report claims that Real Madrid want to sign Napoli's 22-year-old Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski. Read more.

Real Madrid 'to offer Karim Benzema new deal'
A report claims that Real Madrid will offer Karim Benzema a new long-term contract at the end of the season. Read more.

Agent: 'Edin Dzeko very happy at Roma'
The agent of Roma striker Edin Dzeko insists that his client is 'very happy' in Italy amid rumours of interest from Real Madrid. Read more.

Inaki Williams: 'I could leave Athletic Bilbao'
Inaki Williams says that while his "first option" is to stay at Athletic Bilbao, he would consider a move away from the Spanish outfit. Read more.

Torino forward Andrea Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
A report claims that Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are joining the likes of Real Madrid in the hunt for Torino forward Andrea Belotti. Read more.

Juan Mata: 'David de Gea relaxed at Manchester United'
David de Gea is "relaxed" at Manchester United and will not seek a summer move to Real Madrid, according to teammate Juan Mata. Read more.

Zinedine Zidane: 'Isco crucial for Real Madrid'
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane pays tribute to the importance of Isco amid rumours surrounding the attacker's future. Read more.

Zinedine Zidane backs Keylor Navas
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane backs Keylor Navas amid suggestions that Los Blancos will attempt to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer. Read more.

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri wants Tom Cleverley stay
Watford boss Walter Mazzarri says that he is keen to keep on-loan Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley at Vicarage Road beyond the end of season. Read more.

Yeray Alvarez signs new Athletic Bilbao deal
Spanish defender Yeray Alvarez signs a new long-term contract with Athletic Bilbao after recovering from testicular cancer. Read more.

Borussia Monchengladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teenagers'
German side Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly plotting a move for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Arsenal's Gedion Zelalem. Read more.

Celtic to spend big in summer?
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hints that the club may spend big in the summer transfer market. Read more.

Yann Kermorgant signs new one-year Reading deal
Reading forward Yann Kermorgant pens a one-year extension to remain with the Royals until 2018. Read more.

Jack Wilshere "not sure" over Arsenal future
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere admits that he is "not sure" of his future beyond this season. Read more.

Antonio Conte brushes off Willian exit rumours
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he is unaware of any uncertainty surrounding the future of Willian amid speculation linking him to Manchester United. Read more.

Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth would love to sign Jack Wilshere'
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe insists that the club would "love" to sign Jack Wilshere on a permanent basis, but reveals there have been no talks with Arsenal so far. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann wants Champions League football to sign for Manchester United?
Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann will reportedly only consider a move to Manchester United if they can secure Champions League football for next season. Read more.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp considering move for winger Demarai Gray?
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly contemplating a move for Leicester City winger Demarai Gray in the summer. Read more.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
