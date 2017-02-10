New Transfer Talk header

Agent: 'Edin Dzeko very happy at Roma'

Edin Dzeko in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
The agent of Roma striker Edin Dzeko insists that his client is 'very happy' in Italy amid rumours of interest from Real Madrid.
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 21:36 UK

Roma striker Edin Dzeko is not interested in leaving his Italian club, even if Real Madrid were to make a move, according to the experienced striker's agent Silvano Martina.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Real Madrid were closely monitoring the 30-year-old, who has scored 24 times in 32 appearances for Roma during the 2016-17 campaign.

However, Martina, who represents the former Manchester City striker, has claimed that his client is settled in Rome and would not consider a move away from his Serie A club.

"He is already at a big club. Roma have a great ownership, a huge fan base and I don't see any reason to change if you are in a good place," Martina told Mediaset.

"The player has always been strong. He has scored over 200 goals in his career and in some games he is the only player who reminds me of the great Marco van Basten. The team plays for him and Luciano Spalletti leaves him free to play his game.

"Even in matches he has not scored, he has played very well. He had some difficulty last year in changing leagues, then with Spalletti he found consistency. The club has put their trust in him and he is showing what he can do."

Dzeko has netted 17 goals in 23 Serie A appearances for Roma this season.

