New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Juan Mata: 'David de Gea relaxed at Manchester United'

Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
David de Gea is "relaxed" at Manchester United and will not seek a summer move to Real Madrid, according to teammate Juan Mata.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 20:23 UK

Juan Mata has played down suggestions that his Manchester United teammate David de Gea could swap the Premier League for a move to Real Madrid at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Real Madrid failed to lure De Gea to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2015, but have once again been linked with a swoop for the Spain number one ahead of this summer's transfer window.

On Thursday, De Gea insisted that he was "very happy" at Man United when questioned on the rumours, and Mata, who has a close relationship with the 26-year-old, has also poured cold water on talk of a move.

"David is a veteran here already, been here many years. Everyone recognises his contribution to the team. More rumours have come out? If we are just in February, imagine until June, July, August," Mata told Cadena SER.

"I've not spoken to him about this at all. He is relaxed here, and with too much to think about for the rest of the season, without thinking about the summer."

Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois are also believed to be goalkeeping targets for Real Madrid, whose current number one is Costa Rican international Keylor Navas.

Chelsea winger Willian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Read Next:
Conte brushes off Willian exit rumours
>
View our homepages for Juan Mata, David De Gea, Keylor Navas, Hugo Lloris, Thibaut Courtois, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Torino forward Andrea Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
 Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Juan Mata: 'David de Gea relaxed at Manchester United'
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Antoine Griezmann wants Champions League football to sign for Manchester United?
Conte brushes off Willian exit rumoursMourinho rules out major summer changesMourinho expecting "difficult" Watford testMourinho "convinced" of Ibrahimovic stayConte: 'Six teams still in title race'
Preview: Man Utd vs. WatfordRooney: 'Man Utd in good position'Sofiane Boufal to miss EFL Cup final?David de Gea "very happy" at Man UtdEd Woodward hints at quiet summer window
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand