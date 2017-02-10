David de Gea is "relaxed" at Manchester United and will not seek a summer move to Real Madrid, according to teammate Juan Mata.

Juan Mata has played down suggestions that his Manchester United teammate David de Gea could swap the Premier League for a move to Real Madrid at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Real Madrid failed to lure De Gea to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2015, but have once again been linked with a swoop for the Spain number one ahead of this summer's transfer window.

On Thursday, De Gea insisted that he was "very happy" at Man United when questioned on the rumours, and Mata, who has a close relationship with the 26-year-old, has also poured cold water on talk of a move.

"David is a veteran here already, been here many years. Everyone recognises his contribution to the team. More rumours have come out? If we are just in February, imagine until June, July, August," Mata told Cadena SER.

"I've not spoken to him about this at all. He is relaxed here, and with too much to think about for the rest of the season, without thinking about the summer."

Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois are also believed to be goalkeeping targets for Real Madrid, whose current number one is Costa Rican international Keylor Navas.