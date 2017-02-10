New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp considering move for winger Demarai Gray?

Demarai Gray in action for Leicester City on September 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly contemplating a move for Leicester City winger Demarai Gray in the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 09:30 UK

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Liverpool.

Since the turn of the year, manager Jurgen Klopp has seen his side's title challenge falter, while they have also been eliminated from both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

According to the Daily Mail, that has led to Klopp compiling a list of possible signings for the summer and Gray is said to be under consideration.

The 20-year-old has been in and out of the Leicester side during their disappointing campaign, but he starred during their FA Cup replay with Derby County on Wednesday night.

The former Birmingham City trainee is still relatively unproven in the top flight having made just six starts, but it has been suggested that Klopp is keen to add two wide players to his squad during the off-season and Gray features among his top targets.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Read Next:
Ranieri: 'FA Cup progress is what we needed'
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Demarai Gray, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Demarai Gray in action for Leicester City on September 22, 2016
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp considering move for winger Demarai Gray?
 Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool and Mauricio Pochettino Manager of Tottenham Hotspur greet prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at White Hart Lane on October 17, 2015
Preview: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
 A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates approached about buying Liverpool
Hamann: 'Liverpool need a reality check'Wijnaldum: 'We must learn from mistakes'Arsenal beat rivals to signing of Nigerian youngster?Ian Rush praises "gifted" SturridgeLallana: 'We can learn from Chelsea'
Schneiderlin hopes to catch Man UnitedLiverpool 'enter race to sign Aubameyang'Harry Kane wary of "dangerous" LiverpoolLovren 'to undergo scan on knee'Liverpool 'lead Ryan Sessegnon race'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Leicester City News
Demarai Gray in action for Leicester City on September 22, 2016
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp considering move for winger Demarai Gray?
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 3-1 Derby County (AET) - as it happened
 Demarai Gray in action for Leicester City on September 22, 2016
Result: Leicester City earn FA Cup respite with extra-time victory over Derby County
Clement "surprised" by Leicester strugglesClement: 'Ranieri criticism is not right'Ranieri: 'FA Cup progress is what we needed'King: Leicester can "create another journey"Team News: Ranieri rings changes for FA Cup clash
Claudio Ranieri axes chicken burgers?Leicester players 'face 40% pay cut'Ranieri expecting "tough" Derby testMcClaren backs "experienced" RanieriMcClaren: 'Derby underdogs for Leicester tie'
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version