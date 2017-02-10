Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly contemplating a move for Leicester City winger Demarai Gray in the summer.

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Liverpool.

Since the turn of the year, manager Jurgen Klopp has seen his side's title challenge falter, while they have also been eliminated from both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

According to the Daily Mail, that has led to Klopp compiling a list of possible signings for the summer and Gray is said to be under consideration.

The 20-year-old has been in and out of the Leicester side during their disappointing campaign, but he starred during their FA Cup replay with Derby County on Wednesday night.

The former Birmingham City trainee is still relatively unproven in the top flight having made just six starts, but it has been suggested that Klopp is keen to add two wide players to his squad during the off-season and Gray features among his top targets.