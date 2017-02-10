Reading forward Yann Kermorgant pens a one-year extension to remain with the Royals until 2018.

Reading forward Yann Kermorgant has signed a new deal keeping him at the club until the end of next season.

The 35-year-old moved to the Madejski from Bournemouth in January 2016 on a one-and-a-half year contract but his impressive form for the Royals this term, with eight goals in 26 league appearances, has earned him a one-year extension.

"Yann has been very important for us throughout the season, with his experience and the quality that he has," said Reading manager Jaap Stam. "He has made a big impact for us in the first half of the season and it is important for us as a team and a club to keep players with those qualities within the group.

"If you look at the team and how we are performing, Yann is a big part of that. He is enjoying himself – he has been scoring goals and he is important for the team in other ways as well. If you have players of that calibre in your squad, it is a good thing to sign them onto a new deal – players like Yann aren't easy to replace. So I'm very happy that he has signed a new deal."

Kermorgant added: "I'm really happy. It's a great deal for me and a big relief as well, because I was waiting for this for a few weeks and months. I'm really pleased to sign a new deal.

"We've got a good squad, the atmosphere's great and for me there was no question about going anywhere else."

Reading are currently flying high in third place in the Championship, five points off the automatic promotion places.