Yeray Alvarez signs new Athletic Bilbao deal

A general view of Athletic Bilbao's new San Mames Stadium on September 16, 2013
Spanish defender Yeray Alvarez signs a new long-term contract with Athletic Bilbao after recovering from testicular cancer.
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 19:14 UK

Yeray Alvarez has signed a new long-term contract with Athletic Bilbao after recovering from cancer.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with testicular cancer towards the end of December and underwent an operation to remove the tumour in the latter stages of 2016.

The full-back, who made an emotional return to the field in last weekend's La Liga clash with Barcelona, has now been handed a fresh contract at San Mames which will run until the summer of 2022.

"For me it is really is great to renew with this club, which is where I have grown - I am beyond happy. The past few months have been very fast with everything that has happened to me; from my debut to the illness and to the renewal," Alvarez told the club's official website.

"I'm always going to be there to help the team – we have a really strong team spirit here and we all fight for each other, and (coach, Ernesto) Valverde is the one who called me up with the first team. We all enjoy working with him.

"The support I've received from everyone in the past few months has been so valuable and I really appreciate every single message."

Alvarez came through the youth system at San Mames, representing the club's second team before earning promotion to the senior set-up ahead of the start of the 2016-17 campaign. The defender's La Liga debut arrived in Bilbao's 2-1 victory over Valencia on September 18.

General view of Athletic Bilbao San Mames Stadium before the La Liga match between Athletic Club and Levante UD at San Mames Stadium on August 30, 2014
Yeray Alvarez "grateful" for support
