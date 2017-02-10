New Transfer Talk header

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri wants Tom Cleverley stay

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Watford boss Walter Mazzarri says that he is keen to keep on-loan Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley at Vicarage Road beyond the end of season.
Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has revealed that he is keen to keep Tom Cleverley at Vicarage Road beyond the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Cleverley, 27, joined Watford on loan from Everton in the January transfer window and has impressed during his four Premier League appearances for the Hornets this term.

As it stands, the Englishman will return to his parent club at the end of the season, but Mazzarri has said that it would make him "very happy" to sign the midfielder on a long-term basis.

"I want to say Tom Cleverley has surprised me in a positive way in how well he managed to get in this environment," Mazzarri told reporters.

"It seems like he has been playing for us since a long time. Of course it would make me very happy if he would stay here with us because he is not only a great player but we need him as well."

Cleverley is a part of the Watford squad for Saturday's Premier League away to Manchester United.

Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
