A report claims that Real Madrid will offer Karim Benzema a new long-term contract at the end of the season.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that the 29-year-old was considering his future at the Bernabeu after being subjected to abuse from sections of the club's support this season.

Benzema's current deal will expire at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, but according to AS, Real Madrid will offer the centre-forward the chance to sign a three-year extension in June.

The Frenchman is currently in his eighth season at the Bernabeu and has scored 173 goals in 344 appearances for the Spanish giants, including 12 in 27 matches this term.

Benzema, who is believed to be attracting interest from the Premier League, has won one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey crowns and two Champions Leagues during his time with the Madrid giants.