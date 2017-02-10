New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Real Madrid 'to offer Karim Benzema new deal'

Gareth Bale embraces Karim Benzema during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Seville on March 20, 2016
© AFP
A report claims that Real Madrid will offer Karim Benzema a new long-term contract at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Real Madrid will reportedly offer Karim Benzema a new contract at the end of the current season.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that the 29-year-old was considering his future at the Bernabeu after being subjected to abuse from sections of the club's support this season.

Benzema's current deal will expire at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, but according to AS, Real Madrid will offer the centre-forward the chance to sign a three-year extension in June.

The Frenchman is currently in his eighth season at the Bernabeu and has scored 173 goals in 344 appearances for the Spanish giants, including 12 in 27 matches this term.

Benzema, who is believed to be attracting interest from the Premier League, has won one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey crowns and two Champions Leagues during his time with the Madrid giants.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
>
View our homepages for Karim Benzema, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Poland's Piotr Zielinski jumps for the ball on June 7, 2013
Real Madrid 'want Napoli's Piotr Zielinski'
 Gareth Bale embraces Karim Benzema during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Seville on March 20, 2016
Real Madrid 'to offer Karim Benzema new deal'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Torino forward Andrea Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
Zidane: 'Isco crucial for Real Madrid'Zinedine Zidane backs Keylor NavasMiami to host El Clasico fixture?Gareth Bale to return within a monthDavid de Gea "very happy" at Man Utd
Madrid 'to choose between De Gea, Courtois'Liverpool 'enter race to sign Aubameyang'Zidane 'rallies against De Gea signing'Agent: 'Barca wanted Bayern youngster'Cesc Fabregas wanted by Real Madrid?
> Real Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid19144151173446
2Barcelona21136255183745
3Sevilla21134443281543
4Real Sociedad2213273631541
5Atletico MadridAtletico21116436162039
6Villarreal2198428141435
7Athletic Bilbao219572625132
8Espanyol228863029132
9EibarEibar219573229332
10Celta Vigo209383133-230
11Las PalmasLas Palmas217773132-128
12AlavesAlaves216962122-127
13Real Betis206592131-1023
14Malaga215792835-722
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
16Valencia2054112940-1119
17Leganes2146111535-2018
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2134142243-2113
19Granada2127121744-2713
20Osasuna2117132346-2310
> Full Version