Real Madrid 'want Napoli's Piotr Zielinski'

Poland's Piotr Zielinski jumps for the ball on June 7, 2013
© Getty Images
A report claims that Real Madrid want to sign Napoli's 22-year-old Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski.
Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

The 22-year-old joined Napoli from Udinese in the summer of 2016 and has impressed for the Naples team this season - scoring four times in 22 appearances across three separate competitions.

According to AS, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is an admirer of the midfielder and will closely monitor his performance when the two teams meet in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Napoli will travel to the holders of the competition for the first leg on February 15, before Real visit Naples for the second leg on March 7.

Zielinski, who is a 21-time international for Poland, started his professional career with Udinese in 2012.

Gareth Bale embraces Karim Benzema during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Seville on March 20, 2016
Real Madrid 'to offer Benzema new deal'
Zidane: 'Isco crucial for Real Madrid'
Zinedine Zidane backs Keylor Navas
Miami to host El Clasico fixture?
Gareth Bale to return within a month
David de Gea "very happy" at Man Utd
Madrid 'to choose between De Gea, Courtois'
Liverpool 'enter race to sign Aubameyang'
Zidane 'rallies against De Gea signing'
Agent: 'Barca wanted Bayern youngster'
Cesc Fabregas wanted by Real Madrid?
Gareth Bale to return within a month
De Laurentiis: 'We can beat Real Madrid'
Ibrahimovic's agent hints at Napoli move
Southampton sign Manolo Gabbiadini from Napoli
Southampton move closer to Gabbiadini deal?
Hull City join race to sign Genk winger?
Southampton make fresh move for Gabbiadini?
Man United in market for Shaw replacement?
Saints willing to spend big on Napoli striker?
Liverpool join race for Brazilian midfielder?
