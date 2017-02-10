A report claims that Real Madrid want to sign Napoli's 22-year-old Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

The 22-year-old joined Napoli from Udinese in the summer of 2016 and has impressed for the Naples team this season - scoring four times in 22 appearances across three separate competitions.

According to AS, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is an admirer of the midfielder and will closely monitor his performance when the two teams meet in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Napoli will travel to the holders of the competition for the first leg on February 15, before Real visit Naples for the second leg on March 7.

Zielinski, who is a 21-time international for Poland, started his professional career with Udinese in 2012.