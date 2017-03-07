Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reveals that Gareth Bale should return in time for the second leg of his side's Champions League tie with Napoli at the start of March.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Gareth Bale should be back available in time for the second leg of his side's Champions League last 16 clash with Napoli at the start of March.

Bale has not featured for Los Blancos since November 22 having undergone surgery on an ankle injury he sustained during the Champions League group game against Sporting Lisbon.

The 27-year-old has not yet returned to training, but Zidane is hopeful of the Wales international's return coming in time for the March 7 trip to Naples.

"I hope that Bale is back with us before the return leg against Napoli. He still has to return to team training, which is the most important thing. He's fine. He's working very well and looks determined," he told reporters.

Before his injury Bale had scored seven goals in 16 appearances for Madrid this season.