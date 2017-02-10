New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane backs Keylor Navas amid suggestions that Los Blancos will attempt to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer.
Friday, February 10, 2017

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has backed Keylor Navas amid suggestions that Los Blancos will attempt to sign a new goalkeeper at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Manchester United stopper David de Gea came close to joining Real in the summer of 2015, with Navas moving in the opposite direction.

De Gea ultimately stayed at Old Trafford and signed a new long-term contract, but it has been reported that the Madrid giants will make another move to sign Spain's number one at the end of the current season.

Zidane, however, is said to be against bringing De Gea to the club and the Frenchman has backed his current number one Navas, who moved to the club from Levante in 2014.

"He looks very good. I've got a squad of 24 players and I don't want to think about the future. I'm concerned with the players I have and the competitions we're involved in," Zidane told reporters.

Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris is also believed to be a transfer target for the Champions League holders.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
expand