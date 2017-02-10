Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he is unaware of any uncertainty surrounding the future of Willian amid speculation linking him to Manchester United.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has played down reports that Willian could leave the club at the end of the season.

The Brazilian has been in and out of the team so far this season, making 12 Premier League starts while vying for a starting spot with Pedro, and earlier this week revealed that Jose Mourinho attempted to sign him for Manchester United last summer.

That sparked speculation that United could return for the winger when the transfer window reopens at the end of the current campaign, but Conte insists that he is unaware of any possible exit.

"I don't know about this. It's news for me and not important. For me now the most important thing is the present," he told reporters.

Conte also refused to rule out the possibility of recalling Willian and Cesc Fabregas into his starting lineup for Sunday's match against Burnley at Turf Moor.

"We are talking about two great players in great form. I have different solutions, for sure. For me, the most important thing is for me I can count on a squad and every single player is in good form," he added.

Chelsea currently sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table having won 16 of their last 18 outings.