Feb 12, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
vs.
Chelsea

Preview: Burnley vs. Chelsea

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Premier League clash between Burnley and league leaders Chelsea at Turf Moor.
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 09:17 UK

Burnley will become the latest team to try to halt Chelsea's title procession when they host the runaway Premier League leaders at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Clarets boast a formidable home record so far this season, but welcome a team who have won 16 of their last 18 matches to establish themselves as champions-elect.

Burnley

It is a sign of Burnley's progress this season that they will welcome Chelsea to Turf Moor this weekend full of confidence that they can come away with a positive result.

It is easy to forget that the Clarets were only promoted last season, with Sean Dyche's side keeping themselves at arm's length of a relegation battle so far this term and instead pushing for a mid-table or even top-half finish.

The secret behind Burnley's success is not hard to decipher, with an incredible 28 of their 29 Premier League points so far this season having come at Turf Moor.

The negative side of that, of course, is that they have picked up a measly one point on the road - unsurprisingly the worst away record in the division - but their overall league position hints at just how impressive they have been in front of their own fans to make up for that.

Only Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have a better home record than Burnley this season, with the Clarets having picked up more points than the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Indeed, Burnley could write themselves into the Premier League history books if they carry on in that manner, with the record for most home points collected by a promoted side in a 38-game season currently standing at 38, held jointly by Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic from the 2000-01 campaign.

The Clarets are already within 10 points of that total, although it should be noted that their final six home games of the season all come against teams currently above them in the Premier League table.

It is now seven home wins in a row across all competitions for Burnley, though - their best run since 2009 - and they are yet to even concede a goal on home soil in 2017, keeping four consecutive clean sheets.

There were even signs of improvement on the road last time out, with Burnley pushing Watford all the way in a 2-1 loss despite being reduced to 10 men after just six minutes at Vicarage Road.

The concern for Dyche will be that this is Burnley's last home league game until April, with four consecutive away matches after this, which places even more importance on repeating their heroics from the home win over Liverpool earlier in the campaign.

Recent form: WLWLWL
Recent form (all competitions): WWLWWL

Chelsea

Despite all the insistence from Antonio Conte - and indeed the managers of rival teams - that the title race is not over, it would take a dramatic collapse for Chelsea to throw it all away now.

The Londoners have been nigh-on unstoppable since switching formation following back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal in September, picking up 49 of the last 54 points on offer to turn what looked like being one of the most competitive Premier League seasons ever into a one-horse title race.

Every single member of the top eight has amassed more points this season than they had at the same stage of last term, but Chelsea have set a relentless pace that others have simply not been able to live with.

Last weekend's 3-1 victory over Arsenal had an air of inevitability about it and further showcased the gulf between Conte's side and the chasing pack as they comfortably swept aside one of their closest challengers, with goals from Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas sealing another three points at Stamford Bridge.

That result made it five wins from the last six, and 18 from the last 21, in all competitions, and even accounting for Burnley's impressive home record this season, Chelsea will be fully confident of tallying up yet another victory this weekend.

Despite scoring fewer away goals than any of their top-six rivals, Chelsea boast the best record on the road this season and have also conceded the fewest goals, with six clean sheets coming on their travels.

Indeed, despite conceding one more goal than Tottenham overall this season, Conte's side boast a league-high 13 clean sheets, while only Arsenal and Liverpool have scored more goals - perhaps the best example of how well-balanced the 3-4-3 system has made the team.

It is hard to see anyone stopping Chelsea from waltzing to the Premier League title at the moment, with their next six games coming against teams placed ninth or below before they face both Manchester clubs in April - a spell which looks like the last-chance saloon for the chasing pack should they still be within sight by then.

Recent form: WLWWDW
Recent form (all competitions): WWWWDW

Team News

Chelsea's only injury concern heading to Turf Moor surrounds Hazard, who will undergo a late fitness test on a calf problem having returned to goalscoring form in spectacular fashion with his stunning solo effort against Arsenal last time out.

Should the Belgian be passed fit then it is likely to be an unchanged side for Conte, with Pedro once again expected to be selected ahead of Willian in the attacking trio.

Diego Costa will lead the line having scored 15 Premier League goals this season, while his first ever strike in the English top flight came against Burnley in August 2014.

Burnley, meanwhile, will be without the suspended Jeff Hendrick following his red card against Watford last weekend, while Steven Defour is also sidelined with a thigh injury.

Dean Marney is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, which could leave a gap for January arrival Robbie Brady to make his full debut for the club.

Burnley possible starting lineup:
Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Arfield, Brady; Barnes, Gray

Chelsea possible starting lineup:
Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard

Head To Head

Chelsea have never lost a Premier League match against Burnley, winning four and drawing one of their previous five meetings - including a 3-0 triumph in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge in August when Hazard, Willian and Victor Moses were all on the scoresheet.

Indeed, in all competitions Burnley have not beaten Chelsea in normal time since April 1983, although they did overcome the Londoners on penalties in the League Cup fourth round in November 2008 after Ade Akinbiyi had cancelled out a Didier Drogba opener at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have won both of their previous Premier League visits to Turf Moor, with their last top-flight defeat on this ground coming in August 1973 when Frank Casper scored the only goal of the game for the Clarets.

We say: Burnley 0-1 Chelsea

Against almost anyone else in the league, Burnley's home form is good enough for us to back them to win. However, Chelsea are streets ahead of the rest this season and do not look like slipping up at all on their way to a second title in the space of three years.

