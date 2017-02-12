Live Commentary: Burnley vs. Chelsea

Feb 12, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Chelsea.
Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Burnley and Chelsea.

After Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, Chelsea will move 12 points clear at the top of the standings if they can record a victory at Turf Moor.

However, they face a Burnley side who have won nine of their 13 home fixtures in front of their own supporters, while a win for the Clarets will see them move into the top half of the table.

Back in August, Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners at Stamford Bridge as Antonio Conte recorded his third successive league win in charge of the Blues.


1.05pmChelsea will face a tough ask to stop Burnley scoring in front of their home supporters, but this stat suggests that they are well-equipped to do so.



1.02pmWe've already touch upon the fact that Chelsea have not lost to Burnley in the Premier League, and the last meeting between the sides, which took place in August, ended in a 3-0 win for the Blues. Eden hazard, Willian and Victor Moses chipped in with the goals, but we are sure that you want to read our match report about the game so get clicking here.

12.57pmThe majority of the UK saw plenty of snow at some point yesterday and it's no different this afternoon. The white stuff has started to come down in the North-West and while I don't think it's going to stick, it's enough for people to start zipping up their coats. Arsene Wenger will be relieved that he isn't at Turf Moor today.

12.53pmHEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents the 94th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture and somewhat surprisingly, Burnley have registered the most wins! The North-West outfit have emerged victorious on 37 occasions, with Chelsea claiming 34 wins. However, Chelsea are undefeated in Premier League games between the two with four wins and a draw to their name.

12.49pmAs for Chelsea, they are unchanged after getting the better of Arsenal last weekend. There had been the suggestion that David Luiz could be rested due to a persistent knee problem, while Cesc Fabregas and Willian were contenders to come into the team, but Conte keeps faith with the same XI.

12.46pmThe big news coming out of the Burnley dressing room is that both Ashley Westwood and Robbie Brady make their first starts in a Clarets shirt. They come in for Jeff Hendrick, who is ruled out through suspension, and Scott Arfield, who is only named as a substitute. Sam Vokes is only named on the bench, despite scoring in each of Burnley's last three home fixtures in all competitions.

12.42pmCHELSEA SUBSTITUTES: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

12.41pmCHELSEA XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard

12.41pmBURNLEY SUBSTITUTES: Robinson, Flanagan, Arfield, Vokes, Darikwa, Gudmundsson, Tarkowski

12.40pmBURNLEY XI: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Westwood, Brady; Gray, Barnes

12.39pmAnyway, without further ado, let's get cracking with the team news.

12.38pmIf their home record is anything to go by, then the answer is yes. Burnley go into this game having won nine of their 13 matches at Turf Moor and it's form which has proven the difference between a crack at finishing in mid-table and facing a struggle at the bottom of the standings. There's still time for that to change, of course, but going into a fixture with the league leaders with a nine-point cushion above the bottom three is a dream scenario for the Clarets and to a certain extent, there is absolutely no pressure on them this afternoon. Could that work in their favour?

12.34pmWhile Chelsea have been phenomenal this season, they have been helped out by the teams around them all dropping points at certain stages of the season and that happened once again on Saturday as Spurs slipped up away at Liverpool. It lead to the Merseyside giants getting back into the hunt but it meant that second-place Spurs hand Chelsea the chance to move 12 points clear this afternoon. Can Burnley do anything to stop them?

12.31pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Burnley and Chelsea.

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
