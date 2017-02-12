Live Commentary: Burnley vs. Chelsea

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Burnley and Chelsea.

After Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, Chelsea will move 12 points clear at the top of the standings if they can record a victory at Turf Moor.

However, they face a Burnley side who have won nine of their 13 home fixtures in front of their own supporters, while a win for the Clarets will see them move into the top half of the table.

Back in August, Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners at Stamford Bridge as Antonio Conte recorded his third successive league win in charge of the Blues.