Feb 12, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
vs.
Chelsea

Team News: Ashley Westwood, Robbie Brady start for Burnley

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Ashley Westwood and Robbie Brady both make their first starts for Burnley in Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Chelsea.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 12:41 UK

Ashley Westwood and Robbie Brady will both make their first starts for Burnley in Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Chelsea.

A suspension for Jeff Hendrick has opened up a spot in the middle of midfield for Westwood, while fellow January arrival Brady replaces Scott Arfield, who has dropped to the bench.

Andre Gray and Ashley Barnes continue as the front two in a 4-4-2 formation, meaning that Sam Vokes will start on the bench once again for a Burnley team that have the fourth-best home record in the league this season.

Premier League leaders Chelsea, meanwhile, are unchanged from their 3-1 win over Arsenal last weekend.

Pedro is again preferred to Willian alongside Diego Costa and Eden Hazard in the final third, while David Luiz is included despite concerns over a persistent knee problem.

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Westwood, Brady; Gray, Barnes
Subs: Robinson, Flanagan, Arfield, Vokes, Darikwa, Gudmundsson, Tarkowski

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard
Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

You can follow Sports Mole's live minute-by-minute coverage of the action here.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Watford2586112942-1330
13Burnley2492132635-929
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough25410111927-822
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
