Ashley Westwood and Robbie Brady will both make their first starts for Burnley in Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Chelsea.

A suspension for Jeff Hendrick has opened up a spot in the middle of midfield for Westwood, while fellow January arrival Brady replaces Scott Arfield, who has dropped to the bench.

Andre Gray and Ashley Barnes continue as the front two in a 4-4-2 formation, meaning that Sam Vokes will start on the bench once again for a Burnley team that have the fourth-best home record in the league this season.

Premier League leaders Chelsea, meanwhile, are unchanged from their 3-1 win over Arsenal last weekend.

Pedro is again preferred to Willian alongside Diego Costa and Eden Hazard in the final third, while David Luiz is included despite concerns over a persistent knee problem.

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Westwood, Brady; Gray, Barnes

Subs: Robinson, Flanagan, Arfield, Vokes, Darikwa, Gudmundsson, Tarkowski

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

