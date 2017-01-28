Jan 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
2-0
Bristol City
Vokes (45'), Defour (68')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Sean Dyche: 'Steven Defour goal against Bristol City was sublime'

Steven Defour in action for Burnley on September 17, 2016
© SilverHub
Burnley boss Sean Dyche describes Steven Defour's goal in their FA Cup win over Bristol City as "absolutely sublime".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 22:22 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has praised midfielder Steven Defour after his man-of-the-match display in their FA Cup fourth-round 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Sam Vokes put the Premier League side ahead shortly before half-time before the Belgian capped a fine individual display with a chipped finish in the 68th minute.

"It was absolutely sublime and a marvellous moment following a very good team performance," Dyche told Sky Sports News after the game.

"To kill a game off with a finish like that is exceptional. Steven deserves all the plaudits he gets this weekend and hopefully it's lots of them.

"Steven makes good runs anyway, we know that, but he's just found that moment of clarity that comes with quality players and it's just a sublime finish, it's as simple as that."

The win, Burnley's sixth in a row at home, took the Clarets into the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in six years.

Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
