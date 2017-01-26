General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: 'Granit Xhaka has a fantastic attitude'

Granit Xhaka sees red during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger describes Granit Xhaka's attitude as "fantastic" following reports that he allegedly racially abused an airline staff member at Heathrow.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 10:23 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised the "marvellous" dedication from Granit Xhaka following a week of negativity surrounding the midfielder.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Gunners in a £30m deal from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer, has been hit with a four-game ban after getting sent off for a two-footed tackle on Steven Defour in last weekend's 2-1 win over Burnley.

The Switzerland international, who has now been sent off twice this season, was also recently questioned by police over an allegation that he racially abused an airline staff member at Heathrow Airport.

Wenger has confirmed that he has spoken to Xhaka about the incident, insisting that his player refutes the accusations.

"He denies completely the incident at Heathrow, I have spoken to him about it," Wenger told reporters in Thursday's press conference. "I can only say about him since the start, he has a fantastic attitude. He has been absolutely marvellous.

"Focus, dedication and we never have a bad noise about him. He is naturally not a great tackler and in his decision making. It is more the way he tackles that is not convincing. I would encourage him not to tackle, to stay on his feet."

Xhaka has started 15 Premier League games and three Champions League matches this season.

Arsene Wenger argues with Anthony Taylor during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger confirms he will accept FA's misconduct charge
