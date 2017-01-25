Arsene Wenger 'to quiz Granit Xhaka over allegations'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly hold talks with midfielder Granit Xhaka over allegations that he directed racial abuse at an airline worker.

WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly planning to hold talks with Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka over allegations that he used racist language at Heathrow airport on Monday night. The 24-year-old - a summer signing from Borussia Monchengladbach - is said to have been escorting a friend to Heathrow when he is alleged to have referred to a member of airline staff as a "fucking white bitch". The alleged comments came after Xhaka's friend - German lower-league footballer Leonard Lekaj - was told that he had arrived too late to check in for his flight back to Germany. Police confirmed that Xhaka was subsequently "interviewed under caution" about the incident at a West London police station before being released. The incident came just 24 hours after Xhaka received a red card - his second of the season - during his side's 2-1 victory over Burnley at the Emirates.

