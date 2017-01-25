Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly planning to hold talks with Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka over allegations that he used racist language at Heathrow airport on Monday night.
The 24-year-old - a summer signing from Borussia Monchengladbach - is said to have been escorting a friend to Heathrow when he is alleged to have referred to a member of airline staff as a "fucking white bitch".
The alleged comments came after Xhaka's friend - German lower-league footballer Leonard Lekaj - was told that he had arrived too late to check in for his flight back to Germany.
Police confirmed that Xhaka was subsequently "interviewed under caution" about the incident at a West London police station before being released.
The incident came just 24 hours after Xhaka received a red card - his second of the season - during his side's 2-1 victory over Burnley at the Emirates.