General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger 'to quiz Granit Xhaka over allegations'

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on September 17, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly hold talks with midfielder Granit Xhaka over allegations that he directed racial abuse at an airline worker.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 13:20 UK
WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly planning to hold talks with Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka over allegations that he used racist language at Heathrow airport on Monday night.

The 24-year-old - a summer signing from Borussia Monchengladbach - is said to have been escorting a friend to Heathrow when he is alleged to have referred to a member of airline staff as a "fucking white bitch".

The alleged comments came after Xhaka's friend - German lower-league footballer Leonard Lekaj - was told that he had arrived too late to check in for his flight back to Germany.

Police confirmed that Xhaka was subsequently "interviewed under caution" about the incident at a West London police station before being released.

The incident came just 24 hours after Xhaka received a red card - his second of the season - during his side's 2-1 victory over Burnley at the Emirates.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
Read Next:
Granit Xhaka interviewed by police?
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Granit Xhaka, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger argues with Anthony Taylor during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Arsene Wenger hit with misconduct charge
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Chelsea to swap Thibaut Courtois for Alvaro Morata?
 Arsene Wenger argues with Anthony Taylor during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Arsene Wenger facing four-match ban for shoving official?
Wenger 'to quiz Xhaka over allegations'Courtois: 'Pressure off for Chelsea'Granit Xhaka interviewed by police?Montella: 'Niang might leave Milan'Wilshere yet to make decision over future
Arsene Wenger 'facing touchline ban'Ramsey: 'We got what we deserved'Shkodran Mustafi hails fighting spiritWenger: 'Xhaka has to control his game'Sean Dyche unhappy with Arsenal winner
> Arsenal Homepage