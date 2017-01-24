General view of the Emirates

Report: Granit Xhaka interviewed by police over alleged racist abuse

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is reportedly being investigated by police over an allegation that he racially abused a member of staff at Heathrow Airport on Monday.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has reportedly been interviewed under caution by police following an allegation that he racially abused an airline staff member at Heathrow Airport on Monday night.

The incident is said to have occurred just over 24 hours after the 24-year-old was sent off during his team's 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

A Metropolitan Police statement, quoted by Sky Sports News, read: "Police were called at 19:29 hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five.

"The allegation was made by a third party. Officers attended and spoke with a man in his 20s. He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution. Enquires continue."

The report adds that the Switzerland international disputes the words he is alleged to have said, and insists that he did not speak directly to the member of staff.

Arsenal have declined to comment other than to say it is a private and police matter.

Arsene Wenger argues with Anthony Taylor during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Arsene Wenger: "I should have shut up"
