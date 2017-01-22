A report claims that Arsene Wenger could miss Arsenal's meeting with Chelsea next month as he faces a potential four-match touchline ban for his actions against Burnley.

WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reportedly faces a four-match touchline ban for abusive language towards referee Jonathan Moss and a shove on official Anthony Taylor.

The Frenchman was told to leave the dugout area during the Gunners' eventual 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday after being left aggrieved by a late penalty decision given against his side.

Wenger, who apologised for his actions after the game, faces two charges of misconduct by the Football Association and has until Thursday evening to respond.

According to The Sun, Wenger called referee Moss "a fucking cheat" before then being pictured placing his hands on fourth official Taylor in the tunnel area.

It is claimed that the 67-year-old was anticipating a two-match ban and a £20,000 fine, but his behaviour could see him hit with a more serious four-game punishment - the same handed to former Chelsea coach Rui Faria on appeal.

If that is the case, Wenger faces the prospect of watching Arsenal's meeting with Chelsea on February 4 from the stands, as well as missing games against Southampton, Watford and Hull City.