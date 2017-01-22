Jan 22, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Burnley
Mustafi (59'), Sanchez (98' pen.)
Mustafi (95')
Xhaka (65')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Gray (93' pen.)
Lowton (58'), Marney (74'), Barnes (97')

Arsene Wenger facing four-match ban for shoving official?

Arsene Wenger argues with Anthony Taylor during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
A report claims that Arsene Wenger could miss Arsenal's meeting with Chelsea next month as he faces a potential four-match touchline ban for his actions against Burnley.
WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reportedly faces a four-match touchline ban for abusive language towards referee Jonathan Moss and a shove on official Anthony Taylor.

The Frenchman was told to leave the dugout area during the Gunners' eventual 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday after being left aggrieved by a late penalty decision given against his side.

Wenger, who apologised for his actions after the game, faces two charges of misconduct by the Football Association and has until Thursday evening to respond.

According to The Sun, Wenger called referee Moss "a fucking cheat" before then being pictured placing his hands on fourth official Taylor in the tunnel area.

It is claimed that the 67-year-old was anticipating a two-match ban and a £20,000 fine, but his behaviour could see him hit with a more serious four-game punishment - the same handed to former Chelsea coach Rui Faria on appeal.

If that is the case, Wenger faces the prospect of watching Arsenal's meeting with Chelsea on February 4 from the stands, as well as missing games against Southampton, Watford and Hull City.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
