Arsene Wenger hit with misconduct charge

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is charged with misconduct by the Football Association after an incident towards the end of his side's game with Burnley.

The Football Association has charged Arsene Wenger with misconduct after an incident during the closing stages of Arsenal's game with Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

After Burnley were awarded a penalty in added-on time, Wenger was dismissed for his reaction in the technical area, and after refusing to walk down the tunnel, he pushed the fourth official on three occasions.

Wenger apologised for his actions after the match, but it has not stopped the FA from punishing the Gunners boss, who could face a touchline ban if reports are to be believed.

A statement read: "Arsene Wenger has been charged for misconduct following Arsenal's game against Burnley on Sunday [22 January 2017].

"It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official. It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.

"He has until 6pm on 26 January 2017 to respond to the charge."

Arsenal recorded a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium after Alexis Sanchez netted a last-gasp penalty.