Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could be issued with a touchline ban by the Football Association following his confrontation with fourth official Anthony Taylor in the dying minutes of Sunday's Premier League match against Burnley.

The Frenchman was sent to the stands after he angrily protested against a penalty issued to Burnley by referee Jon Moss when Francis Coquelin fouled Ashley Barnes in the box during seven minutes of additional time.

At 1-1, Wenger decided to watch the closing stages of the game from inside the tunnel at the Emirates, and as Taylor appeared to direct him to the stands, the Arsenal boss pushed the official's arm away.

In the dramatic final moments, the Gunners claimed a 98th-minute winner when Alexis Sanchez converted from the penalty spot after Ben Mee caught Laurent Koscielny with a high foot in the area.

According to Goal.com, Wenger is likely to face a touchline ban after being sent to the stands, but he could be issued with additional punishment after appearing to shove Taylor.

The North London outfit are currently second in the league table, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.